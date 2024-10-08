Meet actress, who became famous after playing sex worker, worked with Alia Bhatt, now contestant in Bigg Boss 18

Here's everything you need to know about Chum Darang, who has been making headlines after entering Bigg Boss 18.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 has an interesting set of contestants. These include controversial influencer Rajat Dalal, popular TV star Vivian Dsena, former Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, and a dockey named Gadhraj. Among these 19 contestants, Chum Darang has been making news as soon as she entered the house.

Chum Darang hails from Arunachal Pradesh. In the first episode, she fought with Shehzada Dhami after he made racist remarks against her. As soon as the video of their verbal conflict went viral on social media, Bigg Boss fans supported Chum and called Shehzada "shameless." Chum has now positioned herself as one of the strongest candidates inside the Bigg Boss house after the first day.

The actress started her career as a model and participated in multiple beauty pageants. Chum made her acting debut with a brief role in the 2020 critically acclaimed series Paatal Lok. Two years later in 2022, she made her Bollywood debut in the leading role in Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer queer love story Badhaai Do. She played Bhumi's girlfriend in the film.

In the same year, Chum Darang was also seen in a small role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She played a sex worked in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, headlined by Alia Bhatt. She shared her experience of working with Alia in an interview before she went inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Chum told Indian Express, "We (Alia and her) worked together. There were other 9 girls with me, so we didn’t get time to interact much. But I like Alia’s work. She is very hardworking. She puts everything into something that she is doing. That was impressive to watch. I like and respect Alia as an actor."

