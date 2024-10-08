Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Why Congress lost in Haryana Assembly elections

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to not clash with Singham Again? Kartik Aaryan film might get postponed, says...

Alia Bhatt reacts to comparisons between Jigra and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: 'Common theme in...'

Devara box office collection day 12: Jr NTR film fails to recreate Baahubali, RRR magic; earns Rs...

Meet actress, who became famous after playing sex worker, worked with Alia Bhatt, now contestant in Bigg Boss 18

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Why Congress lost in Haryana Assembly elections

DNA TV Show: Why Congress lost in Haryana Assembly elections

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to not clash with Singham Again? Kartik Aaryan film might get postponed, says...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to not clash with Singham Again? Kartik Aaryan film might get postponed, says...

Alia Bhatt reacts to comparisons between Jigra and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: 'Common theme in...'

Alia Bhatt reacts to comparisons between Jigra and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: 'Common theme in...'

How much sleep you need according to your age?

How much sleep you need according to your age?

Alia Bhatt's top 10 films ahead of Jigra

Alia Bhatt's top 10 films ahead of Jigra

Ajay Devgn to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood's 10 badass cops

Ajay Devgn to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood's 10 badass cops

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Alia Bhatt reacts to comparisons between Jigra and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: 'Common theme in...'

Alia Bhatt reacts to comparisons between Jigra and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: 'Common theme in...'

Devara box office collection day 12: Jr NTR film fails to recreate Baahubali, RRR magic; earns Rs...

Devara box office collection day 12: Jr NTR film fails to recreate Baahubali, RRR magic; earns Rs...

Meet actress, who became famous after playing sex worker, worked with Alia Bhatt, now contestant in Bigg Boss 18

Meet actress, who became famous after playing sex worker, worked with Alia Bhatt, now contestant in Bigg Boss 18

HomeTelevision

Television

Meet actress, who became famous after playing sex worker, worked with Alia Bhatt, now contestant in Bigg Boss 18

Here's everything you need to know about Chum Darang, who has been making headlines after entering Bigg Boss 18.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 10:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Meet actress, who became famous after playing sex worker, worked with Alia Bhatt, now contestant in Bigg Boss 18
Chum Darang/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 18 has an interesting set of contestants. These include controversial influencer Rajat Dalal, popular TV star Vivian Dsena, former Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, and a dockey named Gadhraj. Among these 19 contestants, Chum Darang has been making news as soon as she entered the house.

Chum Darang hails from Arunachal Pradesh. In the first episode, she fought with Shehzada Dhami after he made racist remarks against her. As soon as the video of their verbal conflict went viral on social media, Bigg Boss fans supported Chum and called Shehzada "shameless." Chum has now positioned herself as one of the strongest candidates inside the Bigg Boss house after the first day.

The actress started her career as a model and participated in multiple beauty pageants. Chum made her acting debut with a brief role in the 2020 critically acclaimed series Paatal Lok. Two years later in 2022, she made her Bollywood debut in the leading role in Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer queer love story Badhaai Do. She played Bhumi's girlfriend in the film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chum Darang (@chum_darang)

In the same year, Chum Darang was also seen in a small role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She played a sex worked in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, headlined by Alia Bhatt. She shared her experience of working with Alia in an interview before she went inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. Chum told Indian Express, "We (Alia and her) worked together. There were other 9 girls with me, so we didn’t get time to interact much. But I like Alia’s work. She is very hardworking. She puts everything into something that she is doing. That was impressive to watch. I like and respect Alia as an actor."

READ | Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, others in Salman Khan show

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Dipa Karmakar, retired at 31, she was India's first Olympian to…

Who is Dipa Karmakar, retired at 31, she was India's first Olympian to…

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio seeks revised paper on satellite spectrum allocation, alleges...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio seeks revised paper on satellite spectrum allocation, alleges...

Vinesh Phogat wins Julana in Haryana Elections, Bajrang Punia's FIRST reaction

Vinesh Phogat wins Julana in Haryana Elections, Bajrang Punia's FIRST reaction

'Have no objections': Farooq Abdullah on taking rival PDP's support for govt formation

'Have no objections': Farooq Abdullah on taking rival PDP's support for govt formation

Meet richest man of MP, whose family lost everything during partition, now Rs 14000 crore company, his net worth is…

Meet richest man of MP, whose family lost everything during partition, now Rs 14000 crore company, his net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement