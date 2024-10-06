Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After Delhi's big drug bust, MD worth Rs 1800 crore seized from...

Meet woman who lost her mother at 8, later cracked UPSC twice, now she is Sikkim’s first female IPS officer

Biggest star who signed over 70 films at 21, was thrown out by Salman Khan, one mistake ruined his career; he shot himse

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal makes big statement, promises to campaign for PM Modi if...

Dinner with Kim Jong Un or George Soros? Jaishankar's witty response goes viral 

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet woman who lost her mother at 8, later cracked UPSC twice, now she is Sikkim’s first female IPS officer

Meet woman who lost her mother at 8, later cracked UPSC twice, now she is Sikkim’s first female IPS officer

Biggest star who signed over 70 films at 21, was thrown out by Salman Khan, one mistake ruined his career; he shot himse

Biggest star who signed over 70 films at 21, was thrown out by Salman Khan, one mistake ruined his career; he shot himse

Bigg Boss 18 confirmed list of contestants has Shilpa Shirodkar, ​Vivian Dsena, ​Shehzada Dhami; netizens react

Bigg Boss 18 confirmed list of contestants has Shilpa Shirodkar, ​Vivian Dsena, ​Shehzada Dhami; netizens react

What’s that black patch on Katrina Kaif's arm? All you need to know about little medical device

What’s that black patch on Katrina Kaif's arm? All you need to know about little medical device

From Babur to Aurangzeb: 8 favorite dishes of Mughal kings

From Babur to Aurangzeb: 8 favorite dishes of Mughal kings

8 animals with best hearing ability

8 animals with best hearing ability

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

'Virgin or Not.. मोटी और पतली' बेंगलुरु के ऑटो ड्राइवर ने ऐसा क्या लिखा, जिसके बाद मच गया बवाल, जानें पूरा माजरा

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Salman Khan’s fees to host Bigg Boss 18 exceeds budget of Baahubali, Jailer, Dunki, Stree 2, Animal; he's charging…

Salman Khan’s fees to host Bigg Boss 18 exceeds budget of Baahubali, Jailer, Dunki, Stree 2, Animal; he's charging…

Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian to contest in Salman's show? Check full contestants list

Bigg Boss 18 premiere live updates: Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian to contest in Salman's show? Check full contestants list

Meet actor who once played for India in world cup with Sachin, later became TV star but flopped in Bollywood; is now...

Meet actor who once played for India in world cup with Sachin, later became TV star but flopped in Bollywood; is now...

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 18 confirmed list of contestants has Shilpa Shirodkar, ​Vivian Dsena, ​Shehzada Dhami; netizens react

After a year off, Salman Khan is back as the host, adding his charm and humor to the show.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 03:03 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 18 confirmed list of contestants has Shilpa Shirodkar, ​Vivian Dsena, ​Shehzada Dhami; netizens react
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 18th season of Bigg Boss is all set to premiere tonight. A mix of contestants including TV stars and professionals like lawyers will enter the controversial house this time.

After a year off, Salman Khan is back as the host, adding his charm and humor to the show. Fans are excited to see how the contestants will interact and compete. As per ETimes, here’s the list of confirmed participants for Bigg Boss 18!

Shilpa Shirodkar

The iconic 90s actress Shilpa Shirodkar is ready to join the Bigg Boss house. She first appeared in Bollywood in 1989 in Bhrashtachar, acting alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. Shilpa’s sister, Namrata Shirodkar is married to Telugu film star Mahesh Babu.

Shehzada Dhami

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shehzada began his career on the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and rose to fame as Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, but both he and co-star Pratiksha Honmukhe were removed from the show due to misconduct allegations.

​Vivian Dsena

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivian Dsena (@viviandsena)

Vivian Dsena, a popular heartthrob in the TV industry, has finally decided to join the show after multiple previous offers. He recently married Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly and kept the news private for some time; they also have a daughter named Layan.

​Chahat Pandey

Chahat Pandey is set to join Bigg Boss after appearing in shows like Tenali Rama and Hamari Bahu Silk, where she spoke out about unpaid dues. She also recently lost the assembly elections for the Aam Aadmi Party in Madhya Pradesh, securing just 1.22% of the votes.

​Alice Kaushik

Beloved TV actress Alice Kaushik is entering the Bigg Boss house. She gained fame for her role as Raavi Pandya in Pandya Store and started her career in the mythological show Suryaputra Karn. Alice also received praise for her grey character in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. During Pandya Store, she fell in love with co-star Kanwar Dhillon, and they later made their relationship public.

Eisha Singh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eisha Singh (@eishasingh)

Eisha Singh recognised for her roles in Ishq Subhan Allah, Sirf Tum, and Bekaaboo, has made a mark in the TV industry. She recently gained attention for her close bond with co-star Shalin Bhanot, as they were spotted together at several events. Eisha showed her support for Shalin during his new car purchase and as he prepared for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Muskan Bamne

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Muskan Bamne (@muskanbamne)

Muskan Bamne rose to fame as Pakhi in the popular show Anupamaa. She started her career in Shraddha Kapoor's film Haseena Parkar. Although her role in Anupamaa brought her significant recognition, she left the show due to a leap in the storyline, as she didn’t want to portray a mother on screen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Netizens are speculating about potential contestants for Bigg Boss, with names including Nyrraa Banerji, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Arfeen Khan (Hrithik Roshan's life coach), Sara Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang (from *Badhai Do*), Alice Kaushik, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Hema Sharma (Viral Bhabhi), and top Mumbai lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Not going there to discuss India-Pakistan...': EAM S Jaishankar on his upcoming Islamabad visit for SCO Summit

'Not going there to discuss India-Pakistan...': EAM S Jaishankar on his upcoming Islamabad visit for SCO Summit

NASA Alert! Strongest flare from Sun to hit Earth soon: Check date and it's impact

NASA Alert! Strongest flare from Sun to hit Earth soon: Check date and it's impact

EAM S Jaishankar to travel to Pakistan for SCO Summit 2024 on...

EAM S Jaishankar to travel to Pakistan for SCO Summit 2024 on...

Pilot refuses to operate Pune-Bengaluru flight in viral video, IndiGo responds

Pilot refuses to operate Pune-Bengaluru flight in viral video, IndiGo responds

Delhi Police summons Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav in connection to Rs 500 crore mobile app scam

Delhi Police summons Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh, Elvish Yadav in connection to Rs 500 crore mobile app scam

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Pakistan cricketer gets engaged to THIS Indian girl, who is ready to convert to Islam, see viral pics

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

Five terrifying facts about ocean that will send chills down your spine

5 electric cars with the longest range

5 electric cars with the longest range

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

10 Aabha Paul photos, videos that set Instagram blazing

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

India’s most expensive cars and their owners

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement