Bigg Boss 18 confirmed list of contestants has Shilpa Shirodkar, ​Vivian Dsena, ​Shehzada Dhami; netizens react

The 18th season of Bigg Boss is all set to premiere tonight. A mix of contestants including TV stars and professionals like lawyers will enter the controversial house this time.

After a year off, Salman Khan is back as the host, adding his charm and humor to the show. Fans are excited to see how the contestants will interact and compete. As per ETimes, here’s the list of confirmed participants for Bigg Boss 18!

Shilpa Shirodkar

The iconic 90s actress Shilpa Shirodkar is ready to join the Bigg Boss house. She first appeared in Bollywood in 1989 in Bhrashtachar, acting alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. Shilpa’s sister, Namrata Shirodkar is married to Telugu film star Mahesh Babu.

Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada began his career on the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and rose to fame as Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, but both he and co-star Pratiksha Honmukhe were removed from the show due to misconduct allegations.

​Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena, a popular heartthrob in the TV industry, has finally decided to join the show after multiple previous offers. He recently married Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly and kept the news private for some time; they also have a daughter named Layan.

​Chahat Pandey

Chahat Pandey is set to join Bigg Boss after appearing in shows like Tenali Rama and Hamari Bahu Silk, where she spoke out about unpaid dues. She also recently lost the assembly elections for the Aam Aadmi Party in Madhya Pradesh, securing just 1.22% of the votes.

​Alice Kaushik

Beloved TV actress Alice Kaushik is entering the Bigg Boss house. She gained fame for her role as Raavi Pandya in Pandya Store and started her career in the mythological show Suryaputra Karn. Alice also received praise for her grey character in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. During Pandya Store, she fell in love with co-star Kanwar Dhillon, and they later made their relationship public.

Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh recognised for her roles in Ishq Subhan Allah, Sirf Tum, and Bekaaboo, has made a mark in the TV industry. She recently gained attention for her close bond with co-star Shalin Bhanot, as they were spotted together at several events. Eisha showed her support for Shalin during his new car purchase and as he prepared for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Muskan Bamne

Muskan Bamne rose to fame as Pakhi in the popular show Anupamaa. She started her career in Shraddha Kapoor's film Haseena Parkar. Although her role in Anupamaa brought her significant recognition, she left the show due to a leap in the storyline, as she didn’t want to portray a mother on screen.

Netizens are speculating about potential contestants for Bigg Boss, with names including Nyrraa Banerji, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Arfeen Khan (Hrithik Roshan's life coach), Sara Arfeen Khan, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang (from *Badhai Do*), Alice Kaushik, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Hema Sharma (Viral Bhabhi), and top Mumbai lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte.

