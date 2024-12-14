In the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan questions the relationship of Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang. The host makes her confess that she has feelings for Karan Veer Mehra.

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan returns to host Weekend Ka Vaar, and he puts lovebirds Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra in the spot. In the latest episode, Salman tells Karan Veer Mehra that he has feelings for Chum Darang but doesn't ask him officially. Then Salman says that their equation has left the audience confused. Salman asks Chum her thoughts about Karan, and then she finally admits, "I like him." She further comments on their relationship status, and says "It's complicated."

Before Chum-Karan, Salman confronts Eisha Singh and Avinash Singh. Eisha admits that she has special feelings for Avinash. The two couldn’t help but blush as the other housemates teased them. However, Salman Khan interrupts their moment by questioning their relationship and even shares Eisha's mother’s reaction to their growing bond.

#WeekendKaVaar Promo: Salman Khan calls out Vivian Dsena and questions Eisha & Avinash bondpic.twitter.com/iWhaKP3nQu — #BiggBoss_Tak(@BiggBoss_Tak) December 13, 2024

Salman Khan confronts Eisha Singh and informs her about her mother's reaction to her connection with Avinash Mishra. During the conversation, Avinash tells Salman that they are just friends. Eisha also agrees, confirming his statement. Khan tells Eisha that her mother has reacted to her special bond with Avinash Mishra, saying, “Eisha ki mom ne bola hai ki unhone Eisha ko kabhi...” Upon hearing this, both Eisha and Avinash share their thoughts on the situation.

Salman Khan called out Vivian Dsena for his presence in Bigg Boss house as invisible and no muddas pic.twitter.com/gJSUnsY1hU December 14, 2024

Salman Khan also gives Vivian Dsena a reality check, advising the Madhubala actor to focus on his own issues rather than interfering in others' matters. Additionally, Salman encourages Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra to openly express their feelings for each other on national television. It seems like Salman is setting the stage for some love angles in the house, promising the audience an extra dose of entertainment.

