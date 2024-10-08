Twitter
Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang gets offended, lashes out at Shehzada Dhami after he says 'tumhaare udhar ki...'

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Know puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, bhog and more

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach makes BOLD prediction: 'He may retire from Tests because…'

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh on cusp of surpassing Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya in this elite record

Meet IIT graduate who built Rs 840 biryani business, later took over global food giant, he is....

Television

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang gets offended, lashes out at Shehzada Dhami after he says 'tumhaare udhar ki...'

The argument began when Shehzada Dhami commented that chutney is very spicy and added, "aapke udhar ki haina," to Chum Darang.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 06:50 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram
On the first day, things got tense between contestants Chum Darang, known for her role in Badhaai Do, and her housemate Shehzada Dhami on the reality show "Bigg Boss 18." They clashed in the latest episode.

The argument began when Shehzada commented that chutney is very spicy and added, "aapke udhar ki haina." Chum took offense and responded, "Aapke udhar ki matlab? I am Indian, I am offended."

 Ahead of stepping into the show, Chum spoke to IANS and shared how she wants people to understand her and where she comes from. She had said: "'Big Boss' is a show which people watch. It's a massive, massive show." The actress shared that it would be a great way to make people understand about her and her home state Arunachal Pradesh.

She added,  "I thought, if they'll watch me in the show, they'll be curious to know more about me and my motive was for people to understand that there is a very beautiful place called Arunachal Pradesh in the east, where the sun rises first in India. I wanted them to know that. So that was my motive. For people to know more about me and my home state."

Fitness influencer Rajat Dalal, gained the spotlight because of his aggression and string of controversies, which has already created a tizzy in the show. Rajat is shaping up to be the season's troublemaker-in-chief as tension builds between him and politician Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Amidst all the heat and drama, there is only one relief Gadhraj, who can be called as the current star of the Salman Khan-hosted show. Contestant Shrutika Arjun known for her bubbly nature spends the day pampering Gadhraj.

She seems to be concerned about the four-legged-animal's sleep schedule and also tries to toilet-train him.

(With inputs from IANS)

