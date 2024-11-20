The women will torture the men in the Time God task inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.

The new episode of Bigg Boss 18 will see the women torturing men in the Time God task. The boys will be handcuffed inside the jail and their partners will be turturing their competitors so that they can quit the game. These boys will be Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, and Digvijay Singh Rathee.

Chahat Pandey will be seen threatening to destroy Vivian's most loved coffee machine. Kashish Kapoor and Eisha Singh will be seen torturing Avinash and Karan with wax strips. Kashish also puts chilli powder on Avinash's body and destroys his white sneakers by putting red sauce all over it. Rajat Dalal, who is the current Time God, will be Sanchalak of the task.

Meanwhile, three new wildcards have entered the show in the Tuesday episode. The three sizzling ladies are model Edin Rose, social media influencer Aditi Mistry, and dentist-turned-actress Yamini Malhotra. On her first day itself, Edin compared Avinash with a dog and thrashed him. Yamini was seen praising Vivian continously, while Rajat was seen blushing over Aditi. As per rumours, three handsome hunks will also enter the show as wildcards soon.

Apart from Colors TV, the Bigg Boss 18 episodes are also streamed on JioCinema daily. The viewers can watch the exclusive 24x7 live footage from inside the Bigg Boss house on the OTT platform. Salman Khan hosts the Weekend Ka Vaar, while Ravi Kishan is seen hosting a small segment titled Hayye-Daiyya with Ravi Bhaiya, Garda Uda Denge.

