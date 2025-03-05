Sharing the video of the proud moment, Chahat Pandey wrote, "A dream come true - gifting my mother a new car, the least I can do for the woman who has given me everything."

Famous TV actress Chahat Pandey was one of the most talked about contestants in Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18, that ended in January 2025. Chahat survived in the house for 98 days and during her stay, her mother Bhavana Pandey also made a few appearances in the Colors TV show.

On Wednesday, March 5, Chahat gifted her mother a brand new car. In the video she shared on her Instagram, she is seen taking her mother to the car showroom and presenting her with the special gift. Along with the clip, Chahat wrote, "A dream come true - gifting my mother a new car, the least I can do for the woman who has given me everything. Feeling truly blessed to share this moment with her. A big thank you to the Kia showroom staff for the warm and grand welcome - it made this day even more special! Grateful for all the love and support always."

Chahat bought a brand-new Kia Carens for her mother. The MUV, or the Multi Utility Vehicle, is priced at a whopping cost of around Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19 lakh, depending upon the model.

Meanwhile, Chahat and her mother Bhavana were arrested in 2020 for allegedly breaking into her uncle's apartment, vandalising it, and assaulting him. Later, they both were granted bail. In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh State Assembly elections, Chahat even contested the polls from her hometown Damoh. As she received just 2292 votes, she even lost her security deposit.

Before Bigg Boss 18, Chahat played the leading role in multiple TV shows including Hamari Bahu Silk, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Shree Krishn - Sarvkala Sampann, Durga - Mata Ki Chhaya, and Nath. Talking about the reality show, Karan Veer Mehra won Bigg Boss 18 defeating Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh in the Grand Finale.