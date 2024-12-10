Avinash Mishra vents his frustration over how the game appears to be revolving around Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena.

Bigg Boss 18 is set to bring lots of drama as contestants prepare for the Time God task. In this challenge, housemates need to gather and protect currency, and the person with the most at the end will be crowned the Time God.

While the contestants plan their moves, Avinash Mishra vents his frustration over how the game appears to be revolving around Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena. In an honest conversation with Karan, Avinash voices his worries, asking, “If the whole house is divided between Karan and Vivian, what’s my role here? Am I just fighting for third or fourth place?”

Karan challenges Avinash’s approach to the game, saying, “How do you see yourself? If you’re here for fame, you’re on the right path. But you’re not here to win. You’ll always end up playing for second place.” Avinash quickly responds, “I’m here to win, not settle for second. I’m not on Team Vivian; I’m playing for myself.”

To stir things up even more, Karan comments, “Pehle dosti khatam karega na if you see he is playing just for himself…” suggesting that Vivian is focused solely on his own game.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Avinash’s frustration grew as he accused the show's creators of being unfair. He criticised how eliminations were often cancelled whenever Karan’s group faced nominations.

Avinash said, “Bigg Boss, bolna hai toh aap bhi openly bol do na. Har baar jab woh log ka lot nominate hota hai, aapko no eviction khelna hai. Toh bol do na directly. Itna bewakoof thodi hain yaar (Bigg Boss, if you have something to say, say it openly. Every time that group gets nominated, you call off the eviction. Just admit it. We’re not that naive)."

He further mentioned, "Jab se woh confession room se nikla hai, teen baar se aapka no elimination chal raha hai. Hum jab pool mein aayenge tabhi nikalna hai. Iss se jyada kitna dabaa ke rakhu andar. (Since he left the confession room, there’s been no elimination for three weeks. Are you waiting just for us to enter the pool to evict someone? How much more should I suppress my feelings?)"