Avinash Mishra tries to win over Eisha Singh's heart by complimenting her in Punjabi.

After Bigg Boss 'ruined' Karan Veer Mehra and Chum's bond, now Avinash Mishra's bond with Eisha Singh can be seen budding in the Bigg Boss 18 house. The actor is now trying to flirt with Eisha Singh in Punjabi leaving her blushing hard.

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 18, Avinash Mishra could be seen asking Tajjendra Bagga to translate Hindi compliments into Punjabi. He was then seen going to Eisha Singh, complimenting her while looking into her eyes. The actor said Eisha has pretty eyes and a good heart, which brought a shy smile to Eisha's face. Eisha was then seen telling him to say the same things to Alice Kaushik but Avinash ignored that.

Netizens reacted to the cute banter between Eisha Mishra and Avinash Mishra. One of the users wrote, "Avinash Mishra is ruling the show." Another comment read, "This side of Avinash and Eisha is cute." Another user commented, "Avisha the best couple." Another user wrote, "So cute Avisha."

In one of the previous episodes, Alice Kaushik suggested that there was something brewing between Eisha and Avinash, which led to a discussion that made Eisha uncomfortable. She clarified her feelings, emphasizing her friendship with Avinash and expressing her desire to avoid complicating matters. Eisha earlier too got upset when Karan Veer Mehra tried to tease her with Avinash Mishra's name. While Eisha has been hesitant, Avinash's likeness towards the actress is quite visible to the audience as well as the housemates.

The recent episode saw rising tensions between the housemates as Bigg Boss divided the house into two teams fighting with each other to choose their time god between Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra. Raja Dalal, Vivian, and Avinash Mishra got into a physical fight. Things got worse when Rajat argued with Avinash and made disrespectful comments about his mother. Eisha tried to help but was pushed by Rajat, causing her to stumble.

