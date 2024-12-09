Avinash Mishra reflected upon the elimination process and blamed Bigg Boss 18 makers for consistently cancelling eviction when Karan Veer Mehra and his group were up for nomination.

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Avinash Mishra lashed out at the makers for cancelling elimination in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Farah Khan. His patience wore thin immediately after Farah announced cancelling the elimination process once again. He lost his cool and blamed makers for consistently cancelling eliminations whenever contestant Karan Veer Mehra and his group were up for nomination.

He expressed his frustration saying, "Bigg Boss, bolna hai toh aap bhi openly bol do na. Har baar jab woh log ka lot nominate hota hai, aapko no eviction khelna hai. Toh bol do na directly. Itna bewakoof thodi hain yaar (Bigg Boss, if you have something to say, then say it openly. Every time that particular group gets nominated, you decide to play the no-eviction card. Just say it outright. We’re not that naive, yaar).”

Mishra tried to connect the dots about the elimination and recalled the time since Karan came out of the confession room. "Jab se woh confession room se nikla hai, teen baar se aapka no elimination chal raha hai. Hum jab pool mein aayenge tabhi nikalna hai. Iss se jyada kitna dabaa ke rakhu andar (Since he came out of the confession room, you've played the no-elimination card three times. It’s only when we come under the radar that someone gets evicted. How much more am I supposed to suppress my feelings),” he added.

During the episode, Farah reprimanded Eisha Singh for her ‘obsession’ with Karan Veer Mehra. She mentioned that just like Sidharth Shukla was targeted, Karan is also being in the radar, after which the latter smiled. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, Sara Arfeen Khan, Digvijay Rathee, and Kashish Kapoor, were nominated for the elimination this week. After voting, Chum got one vote less than Kashish, following which Farah announced the cancellation of the elimination.