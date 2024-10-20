The Weekend Ka Vaar continues on Sunday which led a major fight between Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra.

Bigg Boss 18: Season's second Weekend Ka Vaar continues on Sunday, with Salman Khan hosting and grilling the contestants. The new promo also shows the integration of Laughter Chefs stars Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri entering the BB house with former BB contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Team Laughter Chefs conducts a task in the house, leading to a major fight between Avinash Mishra and Karan Veer Mehra. Avinash and Karan Veer argue, and the latter calls himself his 'papa'. This fumes Avinash, and he slams him saying 'Tera baap hoon main'. Karan continues mocking him, and that further angers Avinash. He charges towards him, and they both abuse each other. Karan seemingly looks ready to fight with him.

Earlier, in the Saturday episode, Salman Khan grilled Arfeen Khan and Sara Arfeen Khan for commenting on others and mocking them based on their profession. Salman made the couple realise that they are intolerable facing questions about their profession, but they are quick enough to judge others and their professions. Arfeen and Sara thought they were being targeted by Salman. But later, Arfeen understood what Salman was trying to explain to them.

In the same episode, he even schooled Chum Darang and Rajat Dalal for making a serious allegation on Avinash Mishra, saying that women do not feel safe around him. Salman warned them to choose their word wisely and don't put such allegations on anyone as it might affect his family or well-wishers.

As far as nominations are concerned 10 contestants are nominated for this week's eviction. The nominated contestants are Rajat Dalal, Tajinder Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Hema Sharma, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra, Muskan Bamne, Alice Kaushik and Avinash Mishra.

