Bigg Boss 18 contestant Avinash Mishra has been grabbing attention since he entered the controversial reality show. Not only with his fights and controversies, the actor has also been making headlines for his charming personality.

Recently, Kashish Kapoor and Shilpa Shirodkar were seen talking about Avinash while he was working out. They were heard complimenting the actor and praising his physique. Then, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ekta Kapoor talked about the same and pulling their legs.

In the viral video, Avniash can be seen dancing with Shilpa on Aadat Se Majboor. The video is doing rounds on social media, and netizens are praising Avnisha for his dance moves.

Meanwhile, Digvijay Singh Rathee is still inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, his girlfriend, Unnati Tomar, shocked fans by announcing their breakup on social media. She told everyone to stop supporting their relationship and declared that she is "officially done."

Unnati took to her Instagram stories to share a long message with fans of the couple. She requested, "Hey cuties! It's a request to you all to not mention me in any dignati reels or edits. Also, don't waste your time supporting DIGNATI. Support both of us individually (sic)."

She added, "As you can see, I have been getting ignored by Digvijay's PR team, so please do not spam me to support or literally anything related to Digvijay. If I wish to support him, I will. So far I have realised they don't want my support or anything. So I am officially done here. My self-respect is above everything, which I have been losing for a while."

Even though Digvijay is currently in the Bigg Boss 18 house, his team has not yet commented or given any official statement about the breakup.