Arfeen Khan revealed the impact of Salman Khan mocking his profession in Bigg Boss 18.

Arfeen Khan was recently evicted from the house after getting fewer votes from the audience. The mind coach upon eviction talked about how Salman Khan mocked his profession but also stated that he didn't think his intention was to disrespect him.

In an interview with India Today, when asked about Salman mocking his profession, Arfeen stated, “When a superstar like Salman mentions or makes a mockery, it does affect you. However, I realized that it was not his intention. He doesn’t know what I do, and it’s okay to be confused about it. This is why I was so open to answering all his queries, but there was a miscommunication. Though I must clarify that he did not intentionally disrespect me or my profession.”

He further added, “I think it will rather make my profession a million times better. Today everyone wants to know more about what a mind coach does, and that’s a great thing.”

Arfeen Khan became popular as Hrithik Roshan's life coach. Before he entered Bigg Boss 18, the actor even showed his support for the mind coach and requested the audience to vote for him when he was in the nominations. His official website states, “For almost 25+ years, he has helped over 600,000 people in over 47 countries create personal and professional transformation. It is Arfeen’s mission to provide tools and strategies that everyone needs to transcend beyond their limiting fears and beliefs, accomplish their goals, and realize their true desires.”

Arfeen Khan was the first-time god of Bigg Boss 18 and he even managed to keep the house running perfectly during his reign. His wife broke down as he exited the house due to the lack of votes. While exiting the house, Arfeen was heard telling Avinash, "I am sorry, I cannot shake hands with you. I think you are one of the meanest men I have ever met in my life.” Before leaving he pointed out, “Sara is not a bad girl but you made her out to be a witch.” He even told Alice Kaushik that she is a 'good girl' but couldn't say the same for Eisha Singh.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.