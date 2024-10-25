Based on the rankings set by Avinash Mishra, Muskan Bamne was among the three contestants who were picked for their least contribution in the house.

Bigg Boss 18: In an interesting twist, Bigg Boss announces a surprise eviction and asks the housemates to vote for the contestant with the least contribution to the house, and they crossed the expiry date in BB house. Based on the ranking set by Avinash Mishra and Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Tajinder Singh Bagga and Muskan Bamne were in the bottom two. BB asks the contestants to vote for the contestant who has crossed the expiry period in the game, and the majority of contestants, vote for Muskan Bamne. Contestants stick Get Out stickers on the bottom three, and Muskan gets the maximum stickers. As a result, Bigg Boss declares Muskan Bamne's eviction and confirms that her BB journey ends.