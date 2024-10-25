Based on the rankings set by Avinash Mishra, Muskan Bamne was among the three contestants who were picked for their least contribution in the house.

Bigg Boss 18: In an interesting twist, Bigg Boss announces a surprise eviction and asks the housemates to vote for the contestant with the least contribution to the house, and they crossed the expiry date in BB house. Based on the ranking set by Avinash Mishra and Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Tajinder Singh Bagga and Muskan Bamne were at the bottom three. BB asks the contestants to vote for the contestant who has crossed the expiry period in the game, and the majority of contestants, vote for Muskan Bamne. Contestants stick Get Out stickers on the bottom three, and Muskan gets the maximum stickers. As a result, Bigg Boss declares Muskan Bamne's eviction and confirms that her BB journey ends.

Before this big moment, BB witnessed intense moments during the ration task. During the task, Avinash Mishra behaved 'aggressively', charging at Shrutika Arjun after she was defending Alice Kaushik.

Bigg Boss recently gave the task of acquiring a ration from Avinash Mishra and Arfeen Khan (the two people in jail) to the housemates in which they had to sacrifice something close to them to get the ration. However, even when Alice Kaushik sacrificed her father's ring, she didn't get the things she wanted for her ration. This infuriated all the housemates including Shrutika, who was then seen defending Alice and asking Avinash to give whatever she asked for as she made a big sacrifice for it.

Avinash got angry and charged at Shrutika, telling her, "Go sit down quietly in your place. She (Alice) can talk for herself." The clip is now going viral on social media with fans slamming Avinash for his 'arrogant' behaviour. One of the tweets read, "Maturity is when you realise #RajatDalal wasn't wrong when he had said, 'Ladkiya iske sath safe nahi hai'" Another user wrote, "OMYGOD I got so furious to see this even on TV. Shrutika's husband should definitely take action against him."

