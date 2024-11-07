Sara Arfeen Khan suffers a mental breakdown and loses her cool at Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Avinash Mishra. Sara even damages Bigg Boss' property, which might lead to her eviction.

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan suffers a mental breakdown and that leads to a major situation in the house. In the new promo, Sara Arfeen Khan loses control during a task. Miffed Sara starts pushing the housemates in anger. Then she goes on to damage BB's properties, ripping bedsheets, and tears pillows in anger. Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang try to control her, but she shouts and pushes them away.

As the promo progresses, Sara's husband, Arfeen Khan shouts at Vivian Dsena, saying "Tune uska dil todha hai." Sara storms into the living room area and throws an object at Vivian, leaving him shocked. In her outburst, she even pushes and argues with Avinash Mishra. While defending Avinash, Eisha also gets hurt by Sara, leading to another ugly argument between the two. Sara hurls abuses at Avinash and Eisha, and she gets dragged inside the bedroom by other housemates. Sara's behaviour stuns housemates, and Avinash even demands her eviction from the taskmaster. Will she get evicted? That would be interesting to see.

Vivian Dsena's ex-wife Vahbiz warned Sara about his behaviour?

In the previous episode, Sara Arfeen Khan made a comment about Vivian's personal life in his absence. On Bigg Boss 18, Sara Arfeen Khan disclosed that Vivian Dsena's ex-wife, Vahbiz Dorabjee, had warned her about his behaviour. According to Sara, Vahbiz shared insights into her experience, saying how difficult things had been for her during their relationship. Sara mentioned, "She told me just how much he troubled her."

While discussing about Vivian she told Shilpa Shirodkar, "Mujhe Vahbiz (her name was muted) ne kaha tha iski ex- ke kaisa insaan hai aur unko kitna tang kiya tha.. Vivian ne, Main nahi maani." Shilpa immediately interrupted her and told her talking about such matters is not allowed in the house and that she is not interested in knowing about it. She said, "Koi zarurat nahi hai inn baaton ko bahar nikalne ki...(no need to bring these things out)." Bigg Boss 18 gets telecast on Colors, and 24X7 live is available for JioCinema.

Also read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office battle Day 6: Ajay's film mints Rs 164 crore, Kartik's movie earns...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.