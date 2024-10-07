Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik breaks down as she recalls her father's suicide, mother's death, says 'shoot se jab ghar...'

After hearing Alice Kaushik's story, Salman Khan told her that he should stay motivated as she has potential to win the show.

The premiere of Bigg Boss 18 was really exciting. During the introductions with host Salman Khan, Alice Kaushik impressed him so much that he called her the winner of the show.

Alice, the 18th contestant on Bigg Boss 18, confidently stated that her only goal is to win the trophy. Salman Khan then shared a video where Alice talked about her difficult childhood.

She mentioned being very close to her father, but one day she received the heartbreaking news of his suicide. Alice expressed how hard it was to cope with losing him, and a few years later, she also lost her mother. Although her mother remarried and wasn’t physically there while she grew up, Alice felt her presence. In the video, she broke down in tears, revealing that returning home after shoots feels lonely and empty, as she has no one to take care of her.

After watching the video, Salman told Alice that she has a great chance to win the show. He encouraged her to stay strong and motivated her. Soon after, it was announced that Alice Kaushik and Vivian Dsena were the finalists. This news was revealed to the other housemates when they entered the house.

Meanwhile, here's the final list of Bigg Boss 18 contestants - Vivian Dsena, Shehzada Dhami, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Karan Veer Mehra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey, Alice Kaushik, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, Avinash Mishra, Hema Sharma aka Viral Aunty, Arfeen Khan and his wife Sara Arfeen Khan. Along with the 18 humans, a donkey named Gadhraj has been named as the 19th contestant by Salman Khan and will be seen inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.

