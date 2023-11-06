Bigg Boss 17: Viewers call Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's 'ugly' fight with Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma staged; here's why

Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande get into an ugly fight with Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt after nomination task in Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 has entered its 4th week and the drama in the house is increasing with each week. A new promo for this week shows a big fight between the TV couples Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and another between two of the YouTubers, Anurag Dobhal and Sunny Arya.

The promo starts with Bigg Boss talking about the nominations task and cuts to Vicky Jain confronting Aishwarya Sharma about why she nominated him. The two get into a heated argument followed by Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt getting into an aggressive verbal fight wherein Neil can be seen coming aggressively towards Ankita who is sitting on the bed. Later, when Aishwarya Sharma also comes close to Vicky in anger, Ankita and Neil try to stop them and both the actresses call each other “chudel”. Both the couples almost get into a physical fight.

Tomorrow's Episode Promo: Nomination Task



And Couples fight, top tv actor ugliest fight #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/c121dFEZyD — #BiggBossTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 5, 2023

Netizens however found their fight to be staged and flooded the comment section with their views. One of the comments read, “Looks so staged.” Another wrote, “Waah Kya acting hai.” Another comment read, “Fake fight. Everything is planned.” Another wrote, “they definitely don't look civilized.”

Why do netizens think their fight is staged?

On the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan confronted Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain if they had talked with each other or met each other before the show started. They both agreed to talk on the phone and Ankita Lokhande also confessed to knowing this. Salman Khan warned them that they could be thrown out of the show but because they were honest, their participation is not being cancelled. However, after this confession, netizens now think that all the fights and drama that the couples are giving in the show is already planned by them from outside. Hence, the recent fight in the promo also felt staged to the audience.

Meanwhile, Manasvi Mamgai who entered the show last week as a wildcard has been evicted this week due to lack of public votes. Now, the nomination task for this week will take place on Monday and it will be interesting to see who is going to get nominated amongst the remaining contestants.

