Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain's dominating, toxic behaviour becomes Ankita Lokhande's biggest weakness | Opinion

If Ankita Lokhande had entered the Bigg Boss house without Vicky Jain, her gameplay would have been more strong and entertaining.

The reason why Bigg Boss enjoys such a craze among the masses is because the reality show can bring out the true personality of celebrities. Before Bigg Boss 17, I looked at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as among the power couple from the telly world. However, after following the current season, I feel Vicky is not Ankita's strength, but her biggest weakness.

Ankita-Vicky: Perfect jodi went imperfect in Bigg Boss 17

Before BB17, Ankita and Vicky won another reality show, Smart Jodi. For me, they were smart, adorable, and mature couple. Sadly, the colourful, picture-perfect jodi has shades of grey, and it's becoming darker with each passing day. Right from the grand premiere, the audience was drawn towards Vicky and Ankita. I found them the most happening, interesting, and entertaining individuals as compared to other contestants.

Between Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, I would choose the latter duo. But in these two weeks, I am finding Aishwarya-Neil a better couple, and Vicky is majorly responsible behind my change of heart.

Vicky Jain: Less supporting, more dominating husband

As the days passed, Vicky was seen goofing around with other contestants. He was busy playing 'Vicky bhaiya' (as the taskmaster calls him) to others, but he was ignoring Ankita. By the end of the first week, Ankita expressed her loneliness with Vicky. Ankita argued, cried, and complained about Vicky's 'disinterest' in her, and he justified it by calling it his friendly persona. At first, I found Ankita irritating. I thought that a couple, aren't bound to each other in a reality show, and no one can always give 100% attention to the partner. However, Vicky's irrational behaviour towards Ankita changed my view. From the second week, I saw Vicky borderline dominating, and aggressive husband.

I’m sorry but this is scary af how vicky is howling n gaslighting poor girl. stay strong #AnkitaLokhande.. STAY STRONG #BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/0WTJixALpF — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) October 20, 2023

A basic expectation frm husband to stand with his wife when she needs him does NOT give the man to tell shout gaslightn treat his woman like SH!T! Vicky Jain is#AnkitaLokhande is super strong but breaks down badly seeing her hubby like THIS#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/mdUmLE3jav — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) October 23, 2023

Ankita Lokhande's game would have been way different without Vicky

It's sad to see that a top television actress has been slammed, mocked, and insulted on national television. When Vicky outrageously shuts Ankita saying, "Zindagi mai mujhe tu kuch de toh paayi nhi at least mujhe peace of mind hi de do," that is a major red flag by Vicky. Ankita's individuality, her personality, and her decision-making skills have been hampered because of his dominating husband Vicky Jain. If Ankita would have participated without Vicky, her gameplay would have been way better.

Vicky and Ankita have set an example for couples who were hoping to participate in Bigg Boss. Only strong, understanding, supportive, and like-minded duos can take the risk of going inside the house together. It's better for Vicky to tone down before it's too late. Vicky's treatment towards Ankita is regressive, and it is hampering his reputation, not hers.