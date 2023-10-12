Headlines

Bihar train accident: 4 dead, over 50 injured after Northeast Express derails near Buxar

Pitru Paksh Amavasya 2023: Date, time, significance and tarpan vidhi

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in these states, detailed forecast here

Israeli special forces unit preparing to rescue hostages stranded in Gaza amid Hamas conflict: Report

Bigg Boss 17: This popular contestant from Lock Upp will participate in Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bihar train accident: 4 dead, over 50 injured after Northeast Express derails near Buxar

Pitru Paksh Amavasya 2023: Date, time, significance and tarpan vidhi

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in these states, detailed forecast here

7 Bollywood actors who did a film for free

7 Benefits of sleeping early for students

Top 10 Indian cities with highest number of super-rich residents

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Israel Gaza War: Gaza faces ‘humanitarian catastrophe,’ no electricity as sole power plant stops working

Konkona Sen Sharma on Mumbai Diaries S2: 'OTT has given chance to actors who...'

Israel Gaza War Ground Report : Death toll rises, shelling continues as Israeli pounded Gaza

Bigg Boss 17: This popular contestant from Lock Upp will participate in Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

Kangana Ranaut shares 'fan moment' with Dale Steyn, promotes Tejas at India vs Afganistan World Cup pre-match

'You are the toughest': Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt note on Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday, says 'keep inspiring us'

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 17: This popular contestant from Lock Upp will participate in Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

As per the information provided by a viral tweet, this popular contestant is said to have agreed to Bigg Boss 17 at the end moment.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 06:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 17 is a few days away from its grand premiere, and the show is loaded with surprises. The buzz around the show is immense, and it has gotten more intense as a popular celebrity, a famous social media influencer and a well-known stand-up comedian has reportedly confirmed his participation in Salman Khan's show. 

The latest entrant in Bigg Boss 17 is...

As per a tweet of Bigg Boss Tak, Munawar Faruqui has confirmed to be a part of Bigg Boss 17. The stand-up comedian has also been the winner of Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp. On Wednesday, the popular handle, Bigg Boss Tak, which provides information about Bigg Boss tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), "BREAKING!! Comedian and Lock Upp winner, Munawar Faruqui is said to be a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 17. As per the source, he has given his NOD to participate in the show. The deal finalized at the last moment." 

Here's the tweet

The tweet went viral in no time, and several netizens expressed their reaction about Munawar's involvement. A netizen wrote, "It'll be interesting to see Munawar Faruqui's dynamic humour in the Bigg Boss house! Let's hope for some entertaining moments in the upcoming season." Another tweet wrote, "Aapke liye dher saari duaayen, Aapke sath wo na ho jo last year mere sath huwa." An internet user wrote, "Bigg Boss toh nahi dekhne wala but Agar Ye jaayega toh Twitter pe full active rehna padega."

Bigg Boss 17 contestant list so far...

As per media reports, the contestants that will appear on Bigg Boss 17 are Kriti Mehra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Shafaq Naaz, Armaan Malik and Payal Malik, Anurag Dobhal aka UK 07 Rider, Harsh Beniwal, Jay Soni, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are among the participants. 

Bigg Boss 17 theme

Back in September, a promo of Bigg Boss 17 was released, and it confirmed the premiere date and theme of the show. In the new promo, Salman Khan, dressed up as a Qawali singer, narrated the theme of the show. In the narration, he is accompanied by the showrunner Bigg Boss himself. Bigg Boss and Salman confirmed that the season will have jodis (couples). The 17th season of Bigg Boss will stream on Colors from October 15 onwards.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

7th Pay Commission: Center may approve DA hike for employees and pensioners TODAY

This ex-cricketer is Virat Kohli’s childhood coach, trained RCB star when he was 10; now runs Delhi’s top academy

How to prevent your demat account from becoming dormant?

Meet Indian woman who got married in French royal palace, heiress to Rs 1,38,000 crore business empire, her father is...

Over 20,000 Indians stranded in war-torn Israel after Hamas attack; no information on casualties yet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE