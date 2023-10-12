Bigg Boss 17: This popular contestant from Lock Upp will participate in Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

As per the information provided by a viral tweet, this popular contestant is said to have agreed to Bigg Boss 17 at the end moment.

Bigg Boss 17 is a few days away from its grand premiere, and the show is loaded with surprises. The buzz around the show is immense, and it has gotten more intense as a popular celebrity, a famous social media influencer and a well-known stand-up comedian has reportedly confirmed his participation in Salman Khan's show.

The latest entrant in Bigg Boss 17 is...

As per a tweet of Bigg Boss Tak, Munawar Faruqui has confirmed to be a part of Bigg Boss 17. The stand-up comedian has also been the winner of Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp. On Wednesday, the popular handle, Bigg Boss Tak, which provides information about Bigg Boss tweeted on X (formerly Twitter), "BREAKING!! Comedian and Lock Upp winner, Munawar Faruqui is said to be a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 17. As per the source, he has given his NOD to participate in the show. The deal finalized at the last moment."

BREAKING!! Comedian and Lock Upp winner, Munawar Faruqui is said to be a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 17.



As per the source, he has given his NOD to participate in the show. The deal finalized at the last moment. pic.twitter.com/J4cmYEQrV9 — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 11, 2023

The tweet went viral in no time, and several netizens expressed their reaction about Munawar's involvement. A netizen wrote, "It'll be interesting to see Munawar Faruqui's dynamic humour in the Bigg Boss house! Let's hope for some entertaining moments in the upcoming season." Another tweet wrote, "Aapke liye dher saari duaayen, Aapke sath wo na ho jo last year mere sath huwa." An internet user wrote, "Bigg Boss toh nahi dekhne wala but Agar Ye jaayega toh Twitter pe full active rehna padega."

Bigg Boss 17 contestant list so far...

As per media reports, the contestants that will appear on Bigg Boss 17 are Kriti Mehra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Shafaq Naaz, Armaan Malik and Payal Malik, Anurag Dobhal aka UK 07 Rider, Harsh Beniwal, Jay Soni, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are among the participants.

Bigg Boss 17 theme

Back in September, a promo of Bigg Boss 17 was released, and it confirmed the premiere date and theme of the show. In the new promo, Salman Khan, dressed up as a Qawali singer, narrated the theme of the show. In the narration, he is accompanied by the showrunner Bigg Boss himself. Bigg Boss and Salman confirmed that the season will have jodis (couples). The 17th season of Bigg Boss will stream on Colors from October 15 onwards.