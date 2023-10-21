Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants might face Salman Khan wrath this Weekend Ka Vaar

This Weekend Ka Vaar, apart from Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, these three contestants might also face Salman Khan's wrath.

The promo of Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar has already revealed that Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar will be facing Salman Khan’s wrath this time. However, these 3 contestants might also get a dose of Salman’s anger.

After a week full of non-stop dama and entertainment, now is the time when the contestants are the most worried because they get to interact with Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar. Let’s take a look at who might face Salman Khan’s anger this week.

Firoza Khan or Khanzaadi

Firoza Khan was seen indulging in most of the unnecessary fights this week soon after she got nominated. She also accused Abhishek Kumar of trying to physically assault her and even called him ‘mentally ill’. Not only this, while in an argument with Ankita Lokhande, she put a question on her profession. This rude behaviour might get her into trouble.

Soniya Bansal

Soniya Bansal was seen getting aggressive in the house at times and even talking rudely with Mannara Chopra. Not only this, she was also seen instigating people for fights which might be the reason for her being on Salman’s target this Weekend Ka Vaar.

Neil Bhatt

While Neil Bhatt was mostly in his own self and calm the whole weak, just before the Weekend Ka Vaar, the actor was seen getting violent and uncontrollable when Vicky Jain pushed him a little. He was seen boiling in anger and trying to get physical. His violent reaction might make Salman Khan take his class this Weekend Ka Vaar.

Nominated Contestants

Meanwhile, talking about the nominations, three contestants - Navid Sole, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar- are nominated for this week and are fighting for their survival in the house.

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar

While there will be more drama on first Weekend Ka Vaar, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Kangana Ranaut will also join Salman Khan on stage to up the entertainment quotient and promote their respective films Ganapath and Tejas on Bigg Boss 17