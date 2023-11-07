Bigg Boss 17: These 9 contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra nominated for this week

9 contestants including Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra were nominated this week in Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 has entered its 4th week and the start of the new week saw a nomination task full of drama and twists. This week not one or two but 9 contestants are nominated to get evicted from the house.

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss held a nomination task in which he first summoned the Dil and Dum room contestants to nominate contestants among them and then called the contestants of the Dimaag room into the activity area. He gave a task to them to guess the nominations done by the other housemates and if they guessed the names correctly, all of them would get saved from the nominations. However, they failed to do so and two of them got nominated.

As per the nominations task, 9 contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma from Dil room, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Arya, Samarth Jurel, and Arun Mahshetty from Dum room and Mannara Chopra and Navid Sole from Dimaag room are nominated for the eviction this week. These 9 contestants will be fighting for their survival in the house this week and it will be interesting to see who will have to leave the Bigg Boss 17 house.

The latest episode also saw an ugly fight between Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt during the nominations task and after that in their room too. Not only this, Anurag Dobhal and Sunny Arya also almost got into a physical fight in the house.

Meanwhile, this season not only the rules have changed, but some new additions like the Archive room and therapy room have also been made. Not only this, but Salman Khan who is back to hosting the new season will be seen on Fridays and Saturdays while his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will roast the contestants on Sundays.

