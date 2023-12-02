Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai reacts to his eviction, slams Abhishek Kumar for their fight; says 'usne sab cameras...'

Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya claims that Abhishek Kumar does everything for cameras, including his 'fake' love angle with Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 11:09 PM IST

One mistake can lead to grave repercussions. The famous social media influencer Tehelka Bhai, aka Sunny Arya, was entertaining his fans until his aggression affected his game brutally. Tehelka was evicted from Bigg Boss 17 for violating house rules by being physical with Abhishek Kumar. 

After Sunny steps out from Bigg Boss, he joins DNA for an exclusive interaction. Sunny admits that he lost his cool, and he did a grave mistake by bursting out on Abhishek. However, Sunny explains his side and clarifies that he isn't an aggressive person. "Main gusse wale banda nahi hoon. Maine kisi ladki se badtameezi nahi ki. Meri kisi aur ke saath ladaai nahi hui. Kisi ke saath agar ladai hui toh woh tha Abhishek (I'm not an aggressive person. I have never misbehaved with any woman in the house. I never fought with any other housemates, except Abhishek)." 

Sunny asserts that Abhishek's provocation is on another level, and he was just defending his brotherly friend Arun Mahashetty. "Main bahut time se control karke baitha tha. Yeh har baat mein Arun ko target karta tha, and Arun mere bhai jaisa hai. I'm blessed to have someone like him. So, mera outburst tha Arun ko bachane ke liye. Main andar se pareshaan tha, mera gussa photo gaya. (I was controlling myself for a long time. Abhishek was targeting Arun, and I consider him as my brother. So my outburst was to protect Arun. I was pissed and I burst out)." 

Watch the full interview of Tehelka Bhai after Bigg Boss 17

Speaking about Abhishek's reaction after their physical brawl, he called it a drama made for cameras. "Yeh reaction uska camera ke liye tha. Aur woh pehle bhi kar chuka hai. When he overacted, the makers decided to evict me." 

Sunny even decodes why Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan has become irritating, and he blames Abhishek for it. "Khanzaadi ne shuruvat aachi ki. Lekin baad mein woh pyaar padh gayi and uski game affect ho gayi." Sunny also calls Khanzaadi-Abhishek's love angle fake, "Mujhe toh shuru se fake lag raha tha. Kyuki Abhishek ko pyaar kaise ho sakta? Woh har ladki se flirt karta hai. Maine suna tha ki aisa karenge toh highlight honge." 

Sunny names Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, and Arun as potential Bigg Boss winners. At last, Sunny concludes with a hope that he could get another chance at Bigg Boss. "Agar mujhe dobaara mauka mila toh Tehelka 4 gunna upar jaane wala hai."

