Bigg Boss 17: Sandiip Sikcand slams Isha Malviya for agreeing to share room with Abhishek after accusing him of assault

Sandiip Sikcand slams Isha Malviya for agreeing to share room with Abhishek Kumar after accusing him of assault in Bigg Boss 17.

Producer Sandiip Sikcand recently took to his social media and slammed Isha Malviya for accusing Abhishek Kumar of physical violence infornt of Salman Khan and later wanting him to be in the same room as hers.

On Friday, Sandiip Sikcand took to his Instagram and reacted to Isha Malviya agreeing to share bed and room with Abhishek Kumar after accusing him of physical violence in front of Salman Khan on grand premiere. He said that Isha is setting a bad example for other girls and should be pulled up for the same.

He wrote, “This has been playing on my mind since the start of Bigg Boss, this season. Violence against women is unforgivable & a lot of women in our country deal with this. yet, we have young girls like @isha_ malviva!! She accuses @aebyborntoshine of physical violence in front of @beingsalmankhan and the very next day wants to get Abhishekh in the love room!! This is ridiculous and shameful that todays generation is setting such bad examples. She must be pulled up for this nonsense.”

During the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 17, Udaariyan-fame actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar entered together. The two shared a past and were fighting on the stage infront of Salman Khan where Isha Malviya accused Abhishek of physical violence. Later, when they both entered the house, they had a heated argument but later Abhishek apologised for the same.

Next day, when Vicky Jain pranked the housemates that they can change their rooms on their will within 2 mins, Abhishek rushed to the dil room where Isha was also there. Later, when Bigg Boss asked Isha if she is fine sharing the room and bed with Abhishek, the actress agreed and Bigg Boss also mocked her for the same.

About Bigg Boss 17

The new season of Bigg Boss premiered on October 15 and 17 new contestants were introduced in the house. Salman Khan is back to host the all new season of the show with all new theme and rules. The first nomination of the season has been complete and Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole and Abhishek Kumar are nominated fot this week