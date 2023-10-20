Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams these two contestants for their bad behaviour in season's first Weekend Ka Vaar

India-Canada Row: Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India after government's deadline

Gaganyaan: Countdown to India's space crew module's first test flight to start today

Navratri 2023 Day 6: Maa Katyayani puja vidhi, shubh muharat, mantras, significance

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's latest photo divides the internet, netizens say 'isse apne papa ke...'

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams these two contestants for their bad behaviour in season's first Weekend Ka Vaar

Salman Khan shot for Bigg Boss 17's first Weekend Ka Vaar, and he was clearly unhappy with two contestants.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan-hosted Weekend Ka Vaar is among the most-awaited segment of Bigg Boss. The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 17 has been shot, and Salman blasted Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya over their behaviour throughout the week. 

As per the information provided by Bigg Boss Tak, the shoot of Season 17's first Weekend Ka Vaar took place on Thursday, October 19. In the first week, the two contestants who have created headlines for the wrong reasons are Abhishek Kumar and his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya. As per a tweet of Bigg Boss Tak, Salman Khan lost his cool over Abhishek and Isha. The tweet says, "As expected, Salman Khan bashed Abhishek Kumar for his behaviour. For making fun of Arun's fart topics among everyone in the living room. Salman also called out Abhishek's aggression. Salman didn't spare Isha Malviya either, bashed and pointed out her double standards in a relationship and said that she used Abhishek at her convenience." 

In the first week, Abhishek embarrassed Arun Shrikant Mahashetty after he discussed the latter's fart problem in the living room. This led to a major argument between Arun and Abhishek. This week, Abhishek lost his cool multiple times, and he got involved in ugly arguments. On the other side, Isha Malviya, who has an ugly past with her ex-boyfriend, Abhishek, was quite vocal about her differences with him on the premiere night. However, within a few days, Isha and Abhishek were seen getting along and taking a stand for each other. Thus the host questioned the actress' uncertain take on her relationship with Abhishek. 

As far as nominations are concerned, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Naved Sole are nominated for the season's first eviction. Weekend Ka Vaar will be telecast on Saturday, and it will continue on Sunday. Daily episodes of Bigg Boss 17 are being aired on Colors. The 24/7 live streaming is available in Jio Cinema.  

