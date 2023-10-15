Headlines

Delhi NCR news: Five students of Class 11 booked for assaulting, molesting classmate in Noida school

AFG vs ENG: Afghanistan register historic win over England in World Cup, fans react with hilarious memes

Bigg Boss 17 premiere live updates: Ankita Lokhande takes pheras with Vicky Jain as they enter Salman Khan's show

Meet Sana Raees Khan, Bigg Boss 17 contestant, criminal lawyer who fought for bail in Aryan Khan drugs case

Wordle 849 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 16

Television

Bigg Boss 17 premiere live updates: Isha Malviya denies being in relationship Abhishek Kumar, friendzones him

Check all the live updates of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 premiere live updates.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 12:00 AM IST

Salman Khan is back to host the new season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss and has promised that it will not be the same for all. He said that the contestants will be required to use their dil, dimaag aur dum (heart, brain, and strength) in the game, and some never-heard-before rules will also be introduced in the game. Know all the interesting updates here

Udaariyan-fame actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar make energetic entry in Salman Khan’s show 

Udaariyan-fame actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar performed energetic dance as they enetered Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17. While Isha was seen wearing a pink lehenga, Abhishek was seen wearing a multicoloured jacket.The two were ex-lovers. 

 

Rinku Dhawan and Arun Mahashettey enter Bigg Boss 17 house

Rinku Dhawan is a popular television actress popularly known for her role in TV serial Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and Arun Mahashetty is a gamer and YouTuber. Salman Khan asks their opinion on other housemates who have entered the show already and they both have a little difference of opinion on the stage.

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui were the first and second contestants, respectively to enter the house. They were followed by Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, a married couple. Ankita Lokhande and husband Vikki Jain have also entered the house. Among others expected to enter the house are actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 will air on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. It will also be available for live viewing on JioCinema.

