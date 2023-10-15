Bigg Boss 17 premiere live updates: Isha Malviya denies being in relationship Abhishek Kumar, friendzones him

Check all the live updates of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 premiere live updates.

Salman Khan is back to host the new season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss and has promised that it will not be the same for all. He said that the contestants will be required to use their dil, dimaag aur dum (heart, brain, and strength) in the game, and some never-heard-before rules will also be introduced in the game. Know all the interesting updates here

Udaariyan-fame actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar make energetic entry in Salman Khan’s show

Udaariyan-fame actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar performed energetic dance as they enetered Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17. While Isha was seen wearing a pink lehenga, Abhishek was seen wearing a multicoloured jacket.The two were ex-lovers.

Rinku Dhawan and Arun Mahashettey enter Bigg Boss 17 house

Rinku Dhawan is a popular television actress popularly known for her role in TV serial Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki and Arun Mahashetty is a gamer and YouTuber. Salman Khan asks their opinion on other housemates who have entered the show already and they both have a little difference of opinion on the stage.

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui were the first and second contestants, respectively to enter the house. They were followed by Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, a married couple. Ankita Lokhande and husband Vikki Jain have also entered the house. Among others expected to enter the house are actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 will air on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm. It will also be available for live viewing on JioCinema.