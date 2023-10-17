Bigg Boss 17: Netizens slam Isha Malviya after she gives Abhishek Kumar one more chance, call Mannara Chopra 'savage'

Isha, who accused Abhishek of abusing her, said that she wants to give Abhishek another chance.

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar have been making headlines ever since they appeared on Salman Khan’s show and entered the house because of their love-hate relationship.

Isha accused Abhishek of abusing her and started fighting with him on the stage. Salman Khan, however, handled the situation. Meanwhile, on the first day inside the Bigg Boss house, Isha was heard saying that she wants to give Abhishek another chance.

Mannara's reaction after Isha said that she wants to share a bed with Abhishek has won internet.

Bigg Boss 17, the latest season of the controversial reality show began with a big bang on Sunday, October 15 with a grand premiere in which Salman Khan introduced the seven contestants. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and the YouTuber Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 rider are two of the most popular contestants in this season.

It was shocking to see both Munawar and Anurag fighting with each other in the 24x7 live feed when both of them had a disagreement over kitchen duties. In the clip going viral on social media, Anurag can be repeatedly saying that he has washed the utensils but Munawar doesn't seem to agree with him. Other housemates also jump in between and start supporting the former contestant, which angers the latter even more.

Munawar Faruqui comes into Bigg Boss 17 after winning the first season of Lock Upp last year. The Kangana Ranaut-hosted show had a similar theme as Bigg Boss with nineteen contestants including Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, and others, locked inside a jail. On the other hand, Anurag Dobhal is a popular moto vlogger from Dehradun and has over 2 million subscribers on his YouTube.