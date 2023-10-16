Meet Bigg Boss 17's most controversial jodi, exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar; she claims he assaulted her, he says...

Udaariyan fame actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, who once dated, have entered Bigg Boss 17 and already started the season's first major fight, which saw Salman Khan's intervention.

Bigg Boss is no stranger to controversy. The show thrives on it. So naturally on the premiere night of the newest season of the show, controversy erupted as two exes collided. As Bigg Boss 17 premiered on Colors TV and JioCinema on Sunday, October 15, the last two contestants to enter the show were actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. The two actors, who were both part of the show Udaariyan, got into a heated argument in front of host Salman Khan, leading many viewers to call them the show’s most controversial jodi on the first night of the season itself.

Udaariyan stars Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya’s turbulent history

Abhishek and Isha met on the sets of the TV show Udaariyan where they both acted. They became friends and soon began dating. However, the two eventually broke up. As per reports, Isha had problems with Abhishek’s alleged possessive behaviour while Abhishek found her behaviour unreasonable. The two actors have not spoken much about their fallout.

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya’s fight at Bigg Boss 17 premiere

On Sunday, the two came face to face at the Bigg Boss premiere before entering the house. As they shared the stage with Salman Khan, the host asked if they still have feelings for each other. Isha Malviya denied and said after Abhishek ‘physically assaulted’ her, she lost all feelings. Salman Khan asked Isha to choose her words wisely. Abhishek then defended himself and said that he is quiet because he respects her and his family. He also said that Isha first scratched her mouth with her nails and he had to defend himself. Isha, however, maintained that it was Abhishek who got physically violent first. As the conversation turned into a heated argument, Salman had to intervene. The host asked Isha to calm down and told Abhishek to lower his voice while taking to her.

Other contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Apart from Isha and Abhishek, the show also features Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Rinku Dhawan, Anurag Dobhal, Navid Sole, Arun Mahashetty, Khanzadi, Snehal, Arun Mahashettey, Sunny Arya, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma. This year, the Bigg Boss house has introduced two new concepts – access to phone and a therapy room.