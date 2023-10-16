Headlines

Meet Bigg Boss 17's most controversial jodi, exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar; she claims he assaulted her, he says...

IMD weather update: Heavy rain lashes Kerala, orange alert issued in 4 districts

Israel-Palestine conflict: From India to USA, who is supporting who amid IDF’s war against Hamas?

Telangana Elections 2023: LPG at Rs 400 to increased social security pensions, what ruling BRS promises in manifesto

‘Agniveer Amritpal Singh committed suicide…’: Indian Army amid row over funeral without guard of honour

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kolkata: Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate Ram Mandir-themed Durga Puja pandal today

Meet Vikas Purohit, IIM graduate, who worked in Mukesh Ambani's firm, now serving in Meta as...

Delhi NCR news: Five students of Class 11 booked for assaulting, molesting classmate in Noida school

 Arthritis: 8 fruits to consume for strong bones, joints

9 motivational quotes by Salman Khan

7 Alternatives of wheat flour

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Meet Bigg Boss 17's most controversial jodi, exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar; she claims he assaulted her, he says...

Meet Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal aka The UK07 Rider, 'world’s most popular moto vlogger', know his Elvish Yadav connect

Meet Sana Raees Khan, Bigg Boss 17 contestant, criminal lawyer who fought for bail in Aryan Khan drugs case

HomeTelevision

Television

Meet Bigg Boss 17's most controversial jodi, exes Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar; she claims he assaulted her, he says...

Udaariyan fame actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, who once dated, have entered Bigg Boss 17 and already started the season's first major fight, which saw Salman Khan's intervention.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 06:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss is no stranger to controversy. The show thrives on it. So naturally on the premiere night of the newest season of the show, controversy erupted as two exes collided. As Bigg Boss 17 premiered on Colors TV and JioCinema on Sunday, October 15, the last two contestants to enter the show were actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. The two actors, who were both part of the show Udaariyan, got into a heated argument in front of host Salman Khan, leading many viewers to call them the show’s most controversial jodi on the first night of the season itself.

Udaariyan stars Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya’s turbulent history

Abhishek and Isha met on the sets of the TV show Udaariyan where they both acted. They became friends and soon began dating. However, the two eventually broke up. As per reports, Isha had problems with Abhishek’s alleged possessive behaviour while Abhishek found her behaviour unreasonable. The two actors have not spoken much about their fallout.

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya’s fight at Bigg Boss 17 premiere

On Sunday, the two came face to face at the Bigg Boss premiere before entering the house. As they shared the stage with Salman Khan, the host asked if they still have feelings for each other. Isha Malviya denied and said after Abhishek ‘physically assaulted’ her, she lost all feelings. Salman Khan asked Isha to choose her words wisely. Abhishek then defended himself and said that he is quiet because he respects her and his family. He also said that Isha first scratched her mouth with her nails and he had to defend himself. Isha, however, maintained that it was Abhishek who got physically violent first. As the conversation turned into a heated argument, Salman had to intervene. The host asked Isha to calm down and told Abhishek to lower his voice while taking to her.

Other contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Apart from Isha and Abhishek, the show also features Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Rinku Dhawan, Anurag Dobhal, Navid Sole, Arun Mahashetty, Khanzadi, Snehal, Arun Mahashettey, Sunny Arya, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma. This year, the Bigg Boss house has introduced two new concepts – access to phone and a therapy room.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meezaan Jafri breaks silence on reports of Yaariyan 2 being remake of Bangalore Days: 'I don't know...' | Exclusive

Viral! Janhvi Kapoor turns heads as she walks the ramp in gorgeous black dress: Watch

ENG vs AFG ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Miss Universe 2023 to feature two transwoman contestants for first time

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal announces wife Geetansha’s pregnancy in a heartwarming post, see pic

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE