Television

Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra loses cool after Abhishek Kumar calls her ‘duplicate Parineeti Chopra’

Mannara Chopra throws pillow at Abhishek Kumar after he calls her 'duplicate Parineeti Chopra'.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17 has been grabbing headlines from the day it started. Recently, in a promo, Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar can be seen indulging in an ugly spat where the actress lost her cool after Abhishek called her 'duplicate Parineeti Chopra'. 

Ankita, Khanzaadi and others discuss that Munawar Faruqui has something for Mannara. Ankita says, "Our Muna is not like that but when it is about Mannara, he takes a stand even if she is wrong. There is something between them. They have even kept those roses still like a souvenir."

Later, in the kitches, Ankita and Abhishek were seen discussing how Mannara have started behaving with them and Ankita said, "I only went there to apologise and make her understand." After which, Ankit asks Mannara's age and says, "I felt she was 30+" Ankita says, "Abhi bol do Parineeti ki behen hai, toh kitne bhadak jayegi." This gave Abhishek a hint how to trigger Mannara Chopra. 

Later, in the lawn, he was seen trying to poke Mannara Chopra by saying, "Yeh idhar se Parineeti Chopra lag rahi hai yaar, side se Parineeti lag rahi thi." However, Mannara Chopra ignored him. Later, while everyone was fighting over some duties, Abhishek was seen making another comment on Mannara,"Duplicate Parineeti, bol kyun rahi hai beech mein." Mannara loses her cool, "Meri family ko involve kyun kar rahe ho, meri family ko involve karke footage le raha hai (he is trying to take footage by involving my family."

This triggered Abhishek Kumar and he got aggressive and charged at Mannara and said, "Sunn, aaj ke baat agar tune merko yeh bola toh dekh lena." Mannara threw a pillow on him and walked out of the situation. 

In another promo of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan can be seen bashing Abhishek Kumar for his comment on Mannara Chopra. In the video, Salman Khan can be heard saying, "Salman says, "Aap shayad honge mere fan, lekin meri jaisi harkatein toh nahi hai aap mein. Real-life mein joote padhenge joote." 

Nominations in Bigg Boss 17

Meanwhile, this week 6 contestants including Sunny Arya, Sana Raees Khan, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Soniya Bansal and Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi and they are fighting for their survival in the Bigg Boss 17 house. 

