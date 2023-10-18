Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants nominated for season's first eviction, netizens predict who might take an exit

IT jobs, campus placements 2024: TCS to hire 40000 freshers but Infosys says...

Wordle 851 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 18

DNA TV Show: Who is responsible for the plight of 2.3 million Gazans – Israel or Hamas?

US President Joe Biden to visit war-hit Israel tomorrow as Middle Eastern conflict intensifies

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants nominated for season's first eviction, netizens predict who might take an exit

IT jobs, campus placements 2024: TCS to hire 40000 freshers but Infosys says...

Wordle 851 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 18

Highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss 17

7 Tips to keep yourself energetic during fasting

Famous upsets in ODI World Cup history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants nominated for season's first eviction, netizens predict who might take an exit

Alia Bhatt shares photos with Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon from National Awards ceremony, calls it 'memory for life'

Jackie Shroff inspires international influencer to cook his viral baingan dish, actor reacts to viral video

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants nominated for season's first eviction, netizens predict who might take an exit

Bigg Boss conducted the first nomination task, and it left Mannara Chopra, and Navid Sole in tears.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 17: On day two, the taskmaster brought a new twist, and initiated a nomination task in the house. The Bigg Boss house is divided into three parts, dil (heart), dimaag (brain), and dum (power). The taskmaster asked the members of each house to pick a contestant, who they think is a miscast among them. From dil, the majority named Mannara Chopra. From dimaag, half of the housemates called Abhishek Kumar a misfit, and from dum, people nominated Naved Sole for being 'lost' and 'uninvolved' in the house. 

After the task was complete, Bigg Boss announced Manara, Naved, and Abhishek, as the three contestants nominated for the season's first eviction. Soon after the taskmaster's announcement, Naved broke down, explaining that he's trying to adapt himself among them, despite facing challenges. Mannara felt heartbroken and cheated by Vicky Jain. The actress was in tears while confessing her feelings with Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai, and said that she expected Isha to nominate her, but not Vicky. 

Here's the tweet

As soon as Bigg Boss announced the nomination result, netizens started speculating about potential contestants who could bid the show goodbye. An internet user wrote, "Navid is out." Another internet user wrote, "I don't think there will be eviction this week." One of the netizens wrote, "#MannaraChopra ko bahar hona chahiye waise bhi aaj ke episode me bas rote time dikhi hai." A netizen wrote, "Navid ja raha hai,but jana Abhishek ko chahiye... kitna irritating hai." Another netizen wrote, "Abhishek Kumar ko evict karo Toxic ho gaya hai show pura...irritate kar diya hai logo ko..jab bhi screen par aata hai livefeed band kar dete hai log." 

The result of the nomination will be disclosed in Weekend Ka Vaar. Meanwhile, you can vote for your favourite contestants and save them from the 17th season's first-week eviction. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Navratri 2023: Know the significance of 10 arms of Maa Durga

Parliament to take call on same sex marriage legalisation after Supreme Court rejects plea

Israel-Palestine conflict: From India to USA, who is supporting who amid IDF’s war against Hamas?

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2024: When to expect datesheet? Details here

Dhak Dhak producer Pranjal Khandhdiya on slice-of-life cinema: 'Audience shouldn't evaluate films based on box office'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE