Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants nominated for season's first eviction, netizens predict who might take an exit

Bigg Boss conducted the first nomination task, and it left Mannara Chopra, and Navid Sole in tears.

Bigg Boss 17: On day two, the taskmaster brought a new twist, and initiated a nomination task in the house. The Bigg Boss house is divided into three parts, dil (heart), dimaag (brain), and dum (power). The taskmaster asked the members of each house to pick a contestant, who they think is a miscast among them. From dil, the majority named Mannara Chopra. From dimaag, half of the housemates called Abhishek Kumar a misfit, and from dum, people nominated Naved Sole for being 'lost' and 'uninvolved' in the house.

After the task was complete, Bigg Boss announced Manara, Naved, and Abhishek, as the three contestants nominated for the season's first eviction. Soon after the taskmaster's announcement, Naved broke down, explaining that he's trying to adapt himself among them, despite facing challenges. Mannara felt heartbroken and cheated by Vicky Jain. The actress was in tears while confessing her feelings with Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai, and said that she expected Isha to nominate her, but not Vicky.

Nominated Contestants in the first week of Bigg Boss 17





Nominated Contestants in the first week of Bigg Boss 17

As soon as Bigg Boss announced the nomination result, netizens started speculating about potential contestants who could bid the show goodbye. An internet user wrote, "Navid is out." Another internet user wrote, "I don't think there will be eviction this week." One of the netizens wrote, "#MannaraChopra ko bahar hona chahiye waise bhi aaj ke episode me bas rote time dikhi hai." A netizen wrote, "Navid ja raha hai,but jana Abhishek ko chahiye... kitna irritating hai." Another netizen wrote, "Abhishek Kumar ko evict karo Toxic ho gaya hai show pura...irritate kar diya hai logo ko..jab bhi screen par aata hai livefeed band kar dete hai log."

The result of the nomination will be disclosed in Weekend Ka Vaar. Meanwhile, you can vote for your favourite contestants and save them from the 17th season's first-week eviction.