Bigg Boss 17: Know whopping amount Salman Khan is charging for the reality show's new season

One of television's most controversial shows Bigg Boss 1 is on air right now. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, is one of the most popular shows on television with a huge fan following. After witnessing immense success in Hindi, Bigg Boss also has regional versions - Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Bigg Boss first began in 2006-07 with Arshad Warsi as the host. The second season was hosted by Shilpa Shetty, followed by Amitabh Bachchan, and then Salman Khan.

Salman Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry today. He has an estimated net worth of over $350 million (around Rs 2914 crore). Reports state that Salman Khan's annual income is Rs 220 crore the main source of which is acting in films, hosting Bigg Boss, and brand endorsements.

He also owns a clothing brand called Being Human and a production house.

If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan charges a whopping Rs 12 crore per week as the host of Bigg Boss 17. For the first season of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan charged Rs 2.5 crore.

Bigg Boss 17 is currently streaming on Colors TV and JioCinema and has a set of various contestants including Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, comedian Munawar Faruqui, Jigna Vora, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, YouTuber Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Sana Raees Khan among others.

As for films, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film is all set to release on November 12, 2023.

