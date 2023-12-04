Headlines

Ram Gopal Varma reviews Animal, says he wants to lick Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's shoes: 'I loved how...'

Japan OTT release: When, where to watch Karthi-starrer heist action comedy

11 dead, 12 missing after Indonesia's Mount Marapi erupts

Mizoram Assembly election results 2023: ZPM crosses halfway mark, leads on 22 seats, says ECI trends

Meet actress who is in headlines for nude, intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, once did side roles, now she...

Watch: Isha Malviya calls Khanzaadi 'ghar se bhagi hui ladki', gets into ugly spat with her, netizens react

Isha Malviya and Khanzaadi got into an ugly verbal spat inside the Bigg Boss house.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Isha Malviya and Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi got into an ugly spat with each other. Isha accused Khanzaadi of involving Abhishek Kumar in her game, in return, the rapper claimed that the former is using both her ex and present boyfriend Samarth for her own game.

The rapper said, "2 ghodo ki savari kar rhi, dual sim.” Isha said, “Abhishek ke kambal mai jao, wheel chair pe sawari karo.” After this, their fight escalated. Isha called Khanzaadi, 'Nakli botox, lip fillers,” during their fight. She was later seen saying “Ghar see bhag gayi hui ladki.”Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande asked Isha to not to use such statements.

Watch:

Social media users have reacted to their fight, one of them wrote, “#IshaMalviya is the most disgusting person i have ever seen in this world.” The second one said, “Isha is jealous of Khanzaadi. thats all. Khanzaadi is beautiful and Abhishek likes her that’s why.”The third one said, “Isha wahi krti hai kambal main samarth k saath isiliye wahi bolegi multisimcard isha.”The fourth one said, “Khanzaadi fake hai sb fake kr rhai lkn audience ko smjh nhai ata.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar replaced Salman Khan for this Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 17. He covered almost all the topics from the week, from decoding Vicky Jain's game to showing Mannara Chopra the mirror. The netizens also lauded him for his hosting skills and feel that he is better than Salman Khan.

A Twitter user, Bigg Boss Tak shared a post asking the audience to rate Karan Johar as a host from 1 to 5 and netizens shared their views in the comment section. One of the comments read, "5/5 boss! He definitely was a good host who addressed “zaruri topics." Another wrote, "Thank You sir #KaranJohar. Today you exposed fake people, this is the biggest thing."

