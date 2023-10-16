Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya explains how Shehnaaz Gill, late Sidharth Shukla inspire her, says 'I never expected...'

In the exclusive conversation, Isha Malviya stated that she doesn't want to use someone to survive in the game, and she would like to play the game on the lines of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Simran Singh

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

After earning a loyal fanbase with her performance in shows such as Udaariyan, and Namak Ishq Ka, actress Isha Malviya made a smashing entry in Bigg Boss 17. Before entering the house, Isha interacted with DNA and discussed her thoughts about the show. 

Isha is a big Bigg Boss fan, and she has one simple rule to survive in the house, "The only strategy I have in my mind is to be real and present my real personality. The communication will be clear from my side, and I won't hide anything."  Isha is focused on playing the game on her terms. She isn't looking for a forced love angle to survive, "I want to go ahead in the game based on my personality. I don't want to use someone to be relevant or visible in the game. So, no love-angle for me."  

Isha is a Bigg Boss follower, and she called the Bigg Boss 13 winner, the late Sidharth Shukla as her favourite. "I would definitely take Sidharth Shukla's name because he was a solo player. Kisi ki zaroorat nahi thi, akele lade hai woh, and he did a great job on the show. Besides Sidharth, I really liked Asim and Shehnaaz." 

Speaking more about Shehnaaz, Isha said that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has inspired her, and several other contestants to 'be-you'. "She's doing very great. I never expected Shehnaaz to be this great. She has stepped into Bollywood, and she's doing amazing things. I am so happy for her. She's a real personality, everything was open from here, and I really like her." Isha further continued, "Shehnaaz has definitely inspired me and several others to speak their heart out. To date, everybody is giving her an example. Shehnaaz was a straightforward individual inside the house and even after the show." Bigg Boss 17's daily episodes will air on Colors, and 24X7 live streaming is available on Jio Cinema. 

