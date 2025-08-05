Bigg Boss 17 fame, ex-couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya reunite for Ni Tu Baar Baar; fans say 'get back together'

Abhishek and Isha, who fell in love on the sets of their show Udaariyaan, had a much-publicised breakup, and then were seen together in Bigg Boss 17, have shared the screen together for the first time in Ni Tu Bar Baar music video since their split.

Fans are thrilled to finally see ex-lovers Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya back together in the newly released track Ni Tu Baar Baar. The music video, which dropped on August 5, captures the two in a heartfelt wedding sequence - bringing their story full circle and delivering an emotional moment that fans have been waiting for. The visual journey of Ni Tu Baar Baar isn’t just about a fictional love story; for many, it feels deeply personal.

Abhishek and Isha, who fell in love on the sets of their show Udaariyaan, had a much-publicised breakup, and then were seen together in Bigg Boss 17, have shared the screen together for the first time since their split, making this collaboration both surprising and meaningful. Their comfort and chemistry onscreen haven't gone unnoticed, and audiences are embracing the video as a powerful moment of reconciliation, at least creatively.

Social media has been flooded with heartfelt reactions. Many fans are calling the song "a dream come true," while others are asking the ex-couple to "get back together." Memes, edits, and emotional tributes have already begun circulating, celebrating not just the song, but the love story that once was and perhaps, still lives on in some form.

The Ni Tu Baar Baar track itself is beautifully shot, blending soft visuals with a lingering sense of nostalgia. But what truly elevates it is the presence of Isha and Abhishek - two individuals whose journey from co-stars to real-life partners and now back to co-actors continues to capture the imagination of their audience.

