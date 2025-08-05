Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Adoor Gopalakrishnan justifies controversial remarks on film funding for SC/ST filmmakers: 'My intention was...'

Farhan Akhtar reacts to Aanand L Rai vs Eros debate over Raanjhanaa-AI controversy: 'My loyalty lies with...'

Uttarkashi cloudbursts: Flashfloods claim 4 lives, 8-10 soldiers missing, check key updates

DNA TV Show: How India can respond to Trump's tariffs

Who is Rani Kapur? Late Sunjay Kapur's mother at centre of family dispute over Rs 30000 crore estate

Did Donald Trump negotiate ceasefire between Wasim Jaffer and Michael Vaughan? A look at fun banter between veterans

Bigg Boss 17 fame, ex-couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya reunite for Ni Tu Baar Baar; fans say 'get back together'

This Russian nuclear hypersonic missile with 18000 km range can beat US, China, hard to intercept, its speed is...

Good news for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 43% to Rs...; market cap rises to Rs...

Baahubali's Kattappa aka Sathyaraj claims this film will earn Rs 1000 crore, is set to reunite with this superstar after 39 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Adoor Gopalakrishnan justifies controversial remarks on film funding for SC/ST filmmakers: 'My intention was...'

Adoor Gopalakrishnan justifies remarks on film funding for SC/ST filmmakers

Farhan Akhtar reacts to Aanand L Rai vs Eros debate over Raanjhanaa-AI controversy: 'My loyalty lies with...'

Farhan Akhtar on Aanand L Rai vs Eros debate over Raanjhanaa-AI controversy

Uttarkashi cloudbursts: Flashfloods claim 4 lives, 8-10 soldiers missing, check key updates

Uttarkashi cloudbursts: Flashfloods claim 4 lives, 8-10 soldiers missing, check 

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal

What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Bigg Boss 17 fame, ex-couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya reunite for Ni Tu Baar Baar; fans say 'get back together'

Abhishek and Isha, who fell in love on the sets of their show Udaariyaan, had a much-publicised breakup, and then were seen together in Bigg Boss 17, have shared the screen together for the first time in Ni Tu Bar Baar music video since their split.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 10:18 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 17 fame, ex-couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya reunite for Ni Tu Baar Baar; fans say 'get back together'
Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya in Ni Tu Baar Baar

TRENDING NOW

    Fans are thrilled to finally see ex-lovers Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya back together in the newly released track Ni Tu Baar Baar. The music video, which dropped on August 5, captures the two in a heartfelt wedding sequence - bringing their story full circle and delivering an emotional moment that fans have been waiting for. The visual journey of Ni Tu Baar Baar isn’t just about a fictional love story; for many, it feels deeply personal. 

    Abhishek and Isha, who fell in love on the sets of their show Udaariyaan, had a much-publicised breakup, and then were seen together in Bigg Boss 17, have shared the screen together for the first time since their split, making this collaboration both surprising and meaningful. Their comfort and chemistry onscreen haven't gone unnoticed, and audiences are embracing the video as a powerful moment of reconciliation, at least creatively.

    Social media has been flooded with heartfelt reactions. Many fans are calling the song "a dream come true," while others are asking the ex-couple to "get back together." Memes, edits, and emotional tributes have already begun circulating, celebrating not just the song, but the love story that once was and perhaps, still lives on in some form.

    The Ni Tu Baar Baar track itself is beautifully shot, blending soft visuals with a lingering sense of nostalgia. But what truly elevates it is the presence of Isha and Abhishek - two individuals whose journey from co-stars to real-life partners and now back to co-actors continues to capture the imagination of their audience.

    READ | India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, judged Shark Tank India, is now worth Rs 13000 crore

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    BIG move by Delhi govt on private school fee hikes, tables bill to...
    BIG move by Delhi govt on private school fee hikes, tables bill to...
    Good news for Indians in US: 8 new consular centres open for easier visa and passport access; check details
    India opens 8 new consular centres across US for easier visa and passport access
    Vipin Sharma reveals why he agreed to play cross-dressing father in Dhadak 2: 'I wanted to redeem myself after...'
    Vipin Sharma reveals why he agreed to play cross-dressing father in Dhadak 2
    Donald Trump once again claims credit for India-Pak ceasefire: 'Like just ending...'
    Trump once again claims credit for India-Pak ceasefire: 'Like just ending...'
    Donald Trump's BIG announcement on tariffs against India: 'I will be...'
    Donald Trump's BIG announcement on tariffs against India: 'I will be...'
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for lunch? Celebrity fitness trainers reveal
    What do Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and other actors have for
    Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals
    Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for
    Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025
    Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 
    From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025
    From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv
    Russia's deadly drone Geran-3 poses threat to Ukrainian air defense, has up to 1500km range with max speed of...
    Russia's Geran-3 drone threatens Ukraine with 1500km range with max speed of...
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE