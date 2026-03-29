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Bigg Boss 17-fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider breaks down after meeting newborn son for first time: 'Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye' | Viral video

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CSK suffer major setback as MS Dhoni ruled out of IPL 2026 till end of April, set to miss big MI clash: Report

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Harbhajan Singh loses patience, tells trolls 'nikal yaha se' in furious rant

Harbhajan Singh loses patience, tells trolls 'nikal yaha se' in furious rant

Bigg Boss 17-fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider breaks down after meeting newborn son for first time: 'Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye' | Viral video

Anurag Dobhal breaks down after meeting newborn son for first time

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Bigg Boss 17-fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider breaks down after meeting newborn son for first time: 'Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye' | Viral video

Inside the hospital, Anurag is seen holding his baby boy in his arms for the first time. Sharing the clip on his Instagram handle, he captioned it, "Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye".

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 29, 2026, 04:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bigg Boss 17-fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider breaks down after meeting newborn son for first time: 'Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye' | Viral video
Anurag Dobhal/Instagram
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In an emotional moment, YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal broke down as he held his newborn son for the first time, sharing the heartfelt experience with fans on Saturday. Popularly known as the UK07 Rider, Anurag posted a video capturing his first meeting with his child, a day after his wife Ritika Chauhan gave birth on March 27, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Ram Navami.

The video shows Anurag arriving at the hospital while still recovering from a recent accident that has left him with an injured right leg. Struggling to walk, he is assisted out of a car by friends and later shifted into a wheelchair to enter the hospital premises. Inside the hospital, Anurag is seen holding his baby boy in his arms for the first time. Sharing the clip on his Instagram handle, he captioned it, "Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye".

Dobhal is currently receiving medical care following a car crash earlier this month. He was hospitalised after his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while he was streaming live on Instagram. Following the accident, he was admitted to the hospital. 

For context, Dobhal, one of India's most popular motovloggers who also appeared on Bigg Boss 17, allegedly attempted to commit suicide during the livestream earlier this month. In the video, he spoke about challenges in his personal life and indicated that the clip could be his "last video". According to Dobhal, he had been under mental pressure from family members following his inter-caste marriage. 

READ | Meet Udaybir Sandhu, Ranveer Singh's friend Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, man behind viral 'Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi' line

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CSK suffer major setback as MS Dhoni ruled out of IPL 2026 till end of April, set to miss big MI clash: Report
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