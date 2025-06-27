"My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission. Please remember, just because someone is quiet doesn't mean they have nothing to say; it means they are choosing dignity over noise", wrote Aishwarya Sharma reacting to divorce rumours with Neil Bhatt.

Rumours of trouble in paradise between television couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have been making headlines in recent weeks. Now, Aishwarya has finally addressed the speculation with a strong message shared on her Instagram, asking people not to use her name to spread "untrue" news.

In a detailed post, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant said she had stayed quiet for a long time, not out of "weakness," but to protect her "peace." "I have been silent for a long time--not because I am weak, but because I have been protecting my peace. But the way some of you continue to write things I have never said, build narratives I have never endorsed, and use my name for your own publicity without facts or accountability is deeply painful," she wrote on Instagram.

She also went on to add that she had not given any interviews or statements and challenged those spreading rumours to provide proof. "Let me be clear: I have not given any interviews, statements, or recordings. If you have any real proof--any message, audio, or video of me saying these things--show it. Stop spreading news in my name. My life is not your content. My silence is not your permission. Please remember, just because someone is quiet doesn't mean they have nothing to say; it means they are choosing dignity over noise," she added.





Aishwarya and Neil's love story began on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where they played an onscreen couple before falling in love offscreen. The two got married in 2021 in a grand wedding ceremony held in Ujjain. They later appeared together on reality shows like Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17.

