This Bigg Boss 17 couple received hate after working together, fans strongly opposed their marriage, but...

Do you know Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma received hate when they got married to each other?

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 10:10 AM IST

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who worked together in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, have entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a couple. They looked adorable together in white, and their chemistry won fans’ hearts.

But do you know Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma received hate when they got married to each other? Well! Yes, fans never wanted to see them together after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Aishwarya was playing a negative role in the show. While Neil was playing the main lead who was paired with Ayesha Singh who was playing the character of Sai Joshi.

Aishwarya who was playing Patralekha falls in love with ACP Virat (Neil) and does every possible thing to make sure Neil and Ayesha Part ways. After playing this character, she started receiving hate. And when in real life, Neil and Aishwarya fell in love with each other on the set and decided to get married, netizens started criticising them.

In an interview with ETimes, Aishwarya Sharma revealed that she feels bad when people send her messages on social media and criticise her. She said, “Apart from sending me direct messages, people tag me while making nasty remarks. I mean bit** has become my second name of sorts online. Also, if I post anything online related to my personal life, they start harassing me. I am engaged to Neil, who plays my co-star in the serial. I can't help that. I like posting about him on my account, but then they call me an insecure woman. I am marrying Neil in real life and I would request people to accept this fact now. I am scared to open my social media account.”

While speaking to Free Press Journal, Neil revealed that Aishwarya is ‘a little more so. She is more protective than possessive.”

