Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande upset with Vicky Jain for this reason, fans compare them to Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

Ankita Lokhande gets upset with husband Vicky Jain for this reason, fans compare them with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are participating in Salman Khan’s popualar reality show Bigg Boss 17. The couple made a romantic entry to the show, however, now, the actress was recently seen getting upset with her husband and confronting him about the same.

In the latest promo release on Instagram, Ankita Lokhande can be seen complaining to her husband that he is making her feel lonely in the house. The actress can be seen crying her out and expressing her feelings about how Vicky Jain promised her to be together in the house but now he is with everyone else but her. Vicky can be seen handling the situation calmly and apologising to her for the same.

In the promo, the actress can be heard saying, “Bahot casual le raha hai tu is rishte ko. Tune mujhe ghar se aate waqt kya bola tha, hum dono saath rahenge... Bigg Boss mein main kyun jarahi thi? Because ek support tha. But mere pas nahi hai…mujhe duniya hurt nahi kar sakti mujhe mera insaan kar sakta hai. Aur main hurt ho rahi hoon... Mujhe bahut akela feel ho raha hai...Tu har jagah hai, Vicky. Bus mere saath nahi hai…Mujhe woh feeling aa rahi hai...[You are taking this relationship very casually. Before coming on this show, you [Vicky Jain] had said that we would stay together. I [Anikta] decided to participate in Bigg Boss because I had support. But I don't have one now. No one can hurt me, except my man. And I am getting hurt. I am feeling lonely. You are everywhere, Vicky, but not with me].”

Netizens compared Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. One of the comments read, “same like ‘apple’ couple.” Another wrote, “same drama like Rubina Abhinav, Priyankit, can we have some different script.” Another wrote, “Rubina Abhinav version.”

Apart from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, another couple who entered the house is Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. The couple was also asked to find their way to be seen in the house in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17. The two were sent on a date to clear out their minds and find a way to get back in the game like other contestants.

About Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan is back to host another season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. The house is divided into dil, dimag and dum categories room and this time, Bigg Boss has openly announced of being biased in the show. The show premieres on Colors TV from Monday to Friday 10 Pm and is also available to watch on JioCinema.