Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain 'hum saath kahi nahi hai', Aishwarya Sharma cries before Neil Bhatt

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17 will witness two major arguments between real-life couples, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt.

The Bigg Boss house can be a daunting place to live, and it might create differences even among partners. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss will witness the emotional drama of two popular television couples- Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss tries to act as a communicator between Aishwarya and Neil. The actor asks Aishwarya to share if she's hiding her feelings. When Neil asks Aishwarya, "Zara khul ke baat karo (talk freely)," the actress breaks down and says, "Ek toh pata nahi mere mood swings ho rahe hai, pagal jaise. Samaj nahi aa raha hai (I'm having mood swing. I don't understand)."

On the other side, Vicky is seen consoling a hurt Ankita. The actress claims that Vicky isn't with her, and this is completely opposite of what they decide earlier. Ankita says, "Mujhe ghar ja ke bola tha ki hum saathe rahenge. Hum saath kahi nahi hai. Mere liye mere ko duniya hurt nahi kar sakti, mere ko mera insaan hurt kar sakta hai. Aur main hurt ho rahi hoon (We are nowhere together. No one can hurt me, expect my man, and you're hurting me)." Vicky apologises and tries to talk to Ankita, but she continues, "Mujhe bahut akela sa lag raha hai. Tu har jagah hai Vicky, bas mere saath nahi hai (I'm feeling alone. You are everywhere, Vicky, but not with me)."

Here's the promo

On the second day, Bigg Boss conducted a nomination task. After the task, BB announced Mannara Chopra, Naved Sole, and Abhishek Kumar as the three contestants nominated for the season's first eviction. Mannara was broken by Vicky's gesture, and she felt betrayed by him. On the other side, Naved Sole broke down after his name was announced as one of the nominated contestants. Bigg Boss daily episodes are being aired on Colors. The 24/7 live channel is available on Jio Cinema.