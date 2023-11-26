Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's leaked pregnancy test shows she and Vicky Jain are....

Ankita Lokhande had taken a pregnancy test inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. She has been living with her husband Vicky Jain since the first day in the show.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been going strong inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and are turning out to be two of the strongest players, along with Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya. The couple have had multiple arguements inside the house, but they are also seen sorting out their differences after each fight.

A few days ago, it came as a shocking news that Ankita even took a pregnancy test inside the house after she complained of not feeling well and said that she is having several mood swings. The Pavitra Rishta actress even said that she has missed her periods and hence, she took the pregnancy test.

Now, as per the insider reports shared by Zoom, Ankita's pregnancy test results are negative. So, she and Vicky Jain are not expecting their first child. A source was quoted telling the entertainment portal, "Uske test aur sab kuch huye the, baad mein pucha ki report kya aaya toh bola negative (Her tests were done but when asked about the results, we were told that it is negative)."

Jigna Vora, who got eliminated this week after receiving least votes, also shared with DNA that she was told that Ankita's pregnancy test results are negative. She said, "Jab maine aur Rinku ji ne pucha toh bataya ki reports negative hai (When I and Rinku ji asked about reports, we found it was negative)."

Meanwhile, as of the latest episode telecast on Saturday, the housemates inside the DIL makaan are Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra. The contestants in DUM makaan are Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Rinku Dhawan, Khanzaadi, and Navid Sole. Vicky Jain, Sunny Arya, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal are inside the DIMAAG makaan.



READ | This young entrepreneur hosts Bollywood stars and cricketers at his expensive parties, is reportedly dating Nysa Devgan