Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande feels she's losing Vicky Jain in the show, says 'mujhe darr lagta hai' to argue with him

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan gives a reality check to Vicky Jain, and actress Ankita Lokhande reveals she fears losing her husband.

In the first two weeks of Bigg Boss 17, celebrity duo Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have made enough headlines. Their arguments and disagreements have attracted the cameras inside the house and even the audience of the show. In the last few days, the level of argument among Vicky and Ankita has reached to new low. In Thursday's episode, Vicky went on to slam Ankita saying, "Tumhe kuch nahi diya hai. Sharm aani chaiye."

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman gives a reality check to Vicky. In the new promo shared by Colors, Salman was seen asking a blunt question to Ankita. "Kya aap yaha apni indiviusuality khone aayi hain?" Salman asks. Ankita admits that she fears of losing Vicky in the house, and thus she isn't making her own decisions. Sir mujhe aisa lagta hai ki agar main Vicky ke against bhi jau... toh mujhe darr lagta hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki maine kar di yeh cheez, toh Vicky mujhe hi galat samjhega. Main usse jhagdna nahi chahti, issi liye individual game, decision-taking hota hai. But kahi na kahi I'm losing my husband, and I'm not liking it. Mere ko emotionally takleef ho rahi hai, because main sach mein waisi hoon sir."

Here's the video

Ankita aur Vicky ke masle ko, kya Salman suljhaa paayenge #WeekendKaVaar mein? pic.twitter.com/auxvme51X0 — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) October 27, 2023

In the same episode, Salman exposes Vicky for provoking Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan to fight with Ankita Lokhande. When Salman recalls Vicky's statement, the latter calls it a joke, but the actor instantly denies it and says that he was pushing Khanzaadi to argue with Ankita.

Not only, Vicky Jain, but Salman also bashes Abhishek Kumar for calling Mannara a 'duplicate' Parineeti Chopra. Salman confronts Abhishek and says, "Aap shayad honge mere fan, lekin meri jaisi harkatein toh nahi hai aap mein. Real-life mein joote padhenge joote." As far as the nominations are concerned, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Soniya Bansal, Sunny Aryaa, and Sana Raees Khan are nominated for this week's eviction.