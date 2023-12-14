Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande exposed! Captain Munawar Faruqui to give harsh punishment to actress for this reason

Bigg Boss gives Munawar Faruqui power to decide Ankita Lokhande's punishment for breaking the Bigg Boss 17 rule.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have earlier also been accused of getting special treatment in the Bigg Boss house. Now, recently, Ankita Lokhande breached a major house rule and Bigg Boss has now given the power to decide her fate to Munawar Faruqui.

On Wednesday, a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 showed Bigg Boss exposing Ankita Lokhande for trying to get outside information from the doctors who came to treat her. The promo video showed Bigg Boss calling Captain Munawar into the therapy room and giving him access to the recording between Ankita and the doctor. He then asked Munawar to take decision on how to punish the actress for breaching the house rule.

#BiggBoss has granted #MunawarFaruqui the authority to punish #AnkitaLokhande. The incident occurred when a doctor entered the house to assess #Ankita, attempting to gather information about the outside world. Munawar was shown a clip of the interaction and given the right to… — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 13, 2023

Some of the netizens opposed Bigg Boss’ decision to give Munawar Faruqui the power to decide the punishment for Ankita Lokhande, while others bashed Ankita for trying to get outside information. One of the comments read, "As a captain of the house Munawar should kick out this fakest lady Ankita from the Bigg Boss house. Now I realize why she's trying to make the bond with chapri Anurag and Mannara." Another wrote, "Wow so makers are openly favoring Munawar now I am done with this season better not expect any good from them." Another comment read, "Bad idea. Bigg Boss 17 shouldn’t have given her such privilege in the first place. If it’s a major breach of contract, it's maker's duty to punish or not punish her. Why did Munawar Faruqui fall into this trap? He's being used as a scapegoat by makers."

In the first-ever task of fighting to become a captain, Munawar Faruqui beat Mannara Chopra to become the captain of the house. Soon after becoming the captain, the first thing that Munawar did was to change the rooms of the contestants and divide the ration equally in all the rooms. Meanwhile, this week, apart from Neil Bhatt, who is nominated for the whole season by Bigg Boss, Khanzaadi, Vicky Jain, and Abhishek Kumar have been nominated and it will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this week.