Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma lashes out at Vicky Jain for joking about her marriage with Neil Bhatt, netizens react

Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain get into a verbal fight after the latter jokes about her marriage with Neil Bhatt.

Another week full of drama has commenced in Bigg Boss 17. The new promo of the week shows a major fight between Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma after the former mocks her relationship with her husband Neil Bhatt.

In the latest promo, Vicky Jain asked Neil if he started dating Aishwarya because of her behaviour. He also took a jibe and asked him if he found her cute, to which Neil replied that they never dated and got married directly. After this, Aishwarya confronted her husband about Vicky getting away easily after mocking anyone.

Later when everyone was sitting together, Vicky Jain said, “Baat alag level pe kyun pahunch jaati hai mardon ke saath, maine toh nahi kiya (Why does the conversation go in another direction when it comes to men, I didn't do anything).”

Aishwarya added, “Yeh akela peerit mard hai yahaan pe (He is the only male victim here). Aap khud ke jaisa dusron ko mat samjho (Don;t think everyone is like you). Apne ghar main jhaankey, apne rishtey sambhaale (Look at your own house, first handle your own relationships). Dusron ke rishte ki panchayat aapko karne ki koi zaroorat nahi hai (You do not need to do gossip about other couples).”

Vicky then replied, “Abho to do dikh rahe hai, Panchayat baithi hai toh saare matter saamne aaye (If there is a debate going on then all matters should be openly discussed).”

Kisi ko problem nahi hai aap akele ho jisko shaadi se problem hai (Nobody has a problem, you are the only one who has a problem). Aap apne spouse ko bolo mere spouse ko nahi bol sakte (You say whatever you want to your spouse, not my partner). She further added, "Khud peedit hai apni shaadi se (He is troubled by his own marriage).”

Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma’s verbal fight invited mixed reactions from the audience. Some called Aishwarya Sharma ‘fire’ while others thought that her reaction was quite uncalled for.

One of the comments read, “Only Aishwarya can treat Vicky.” Another wrote, “She is fearless.” one of the comments read, “Aishwarya finally woke up from sleep.” another wrote, “Wow deliberately trying to just pick a fight.”

Talking about evictions, Soniya Bansal became the first contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house. The actress was voted out by the contestants. Meanwhile, this season, Salman Khan will host the Weekend Ka Vaar on Friday and Saturday, while on Sunday, his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will be seen roasting the contestants.