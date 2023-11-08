Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma's 'bhaunkta reh' jibe at Abhishek Kumar in ugly fight gets actress heavily trolled

Aishwarya Sharma is finding excuses to get into verbal arguments, and her latest target is Abhishek Kumar. After watching the promo, just imagine the reverse scenario. What could be the repercussions if Abhishek shouted at Aishwarya with the same intensity?

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma has become the new nuisance creator in the house. Aishwarya can start shouting and fighting instantly, all it takes is a little push. You just need to say something, and Aishwarya will hound upon you like anything. Aishwarya is fighting with almost every contestant, and the level of verbal argument is just getting worse with each passing day.

In the upcoming episode, Abhishek Kumar confronts Aishwarya in the presence of Ankita Lokhande and other members in the living room. Abhishek says that Aishwarya has a lesser contribution in daily chores as compared to other contestants. That's it. Aishwarya gets fumed and starts shouting at him. In a loud tone, Aishwarya constantly ask him, "Tu kitna kaam kar raha hai ghar mein." Aishwarya later calls Abhishek "Pagal" and starts mocking him. Aishwarya makes an insulting comment to Abhishek, and says "Bhaunkta reh chamche." Even Ankita gets involved in the argument and shouts at Aishwarya for picking fights with every other contestant.

The clip from the upcoming episode has also earned netizens' attention and they are slamming the actress and panning her for behaving like a 'maniac' in the house. A netizen wrote, "Aishwarya pagal ho gayi hai." Another netizen wrote, "Bhai woh pagal hai hi." One of the netizens wrote, "She's fighting to be known as the most hated contestant ever. Ghatiya, badtameez, baddeemag aurat. Hope Salman gives her an earful. Fir dekhte hain iska useless hubby jacket utar kar clown ke jaise harkatein karta hai ya nahee."

About the fourth week's BB eviction

As per the nominations task, 9 contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma from Dil room, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Arya, Samarth Jurel, and Arun Mahshetty from Dum room and Mannara Chopra and Navid Sole from Dimaag room are nominated for the eviction this week. These 9 contestants will be fighting for their survival in the house this week and it will be interesting to see who will have to leave the Bigg Boss 17 house