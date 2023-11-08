Headlines

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma's 'bhaunkta reh' jibe at Abhishek Kumar in ugly fight gets actress heavily trolled

CEO of Tencent-backed Chinese live-streaming service DouYu goes missing

'Reoccupation of Gaza by Israeli forces is not good': White House

Meet IPS Preeti Chandra, first woman SP of Bikaner who cracked UPSC with AIR...

Congress alleges poll code violation by PM Modi for extending free ration scheme, to approach EC

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Cup 2023: After Australia beat Afghanistan, will India and Pakistan clash in semi-final? know scenarios here

'Extremely painful': The Lady Killer director Ajay Bahl confirms Arjun Kapoor's movie was released incomplete

DNA TV Show: What SC said to 5 states on deteriorating air quality in Delhi NCR

Diabetes: 8 signs of blood sugar spike

Batters with most sixes in ODI World Cup history

Highest individual score in World Cup 2023 so far

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma's 'bhaunkta reh' jibe at Abhishek Kumar in ugly fight gets actress heavily trolled

'Extremely painful': The Lady Killer director Ajay Bahl confirms Arjun Kapoor's movie was released incomplete

Delhi court grants divorce to Honey Singh, ex-wife Shalini Thakur withdraws domestic abuse allegations after settlement

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma's 'bhaunkta reh' jibe at Abhishek Kumar in ugly fight gets actress heavily trolled

Aishwarya Sharma is finding excuses to get into verbal arguments, and her latest target is Abhishek Kumar. After watching the promo, just imagine the reverse scenario. What could be the repercussions if Abhishek shouted at Aishwarya with the same intensity?

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 06:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma has become the new nuisance creator in the house. Aishwarya can start shouting and fighting instantly, all it takes is a little push. You just need to say something, and Aishwarya will hound upon you like anything. Aishwarya is fighting with almost every contestant, and the level of verbal argument is just getting worse with each passing day. 

In the upcoming episode, Abhishek Kumar confronts Aishwarya in the presence of Ankita Lokhande and other members in the living room. Abhishek says that Aishwarya has a lesser contribution in daily chores as compared to other contestants. That's it. Aishwarya gets fumed and starts shouting at him. In a loud tone, Aishwarya constantly ask him, "Tu kitna kaam kar raha hai ghar mein." Aishwarya later calls Abhishek "Pagal" and starts mocking him. Aishwarya makes an insulting comment to Abhishek, and says "Bhaunkta reh chamche." Even Ankita gets involved in the argument and shouts at Aishwarya for picking fights with every other contestant.  

Watch the video

The clip from the upcoming episode has also earned netizens' attention and they are slamming the actress and panning her for behaving like a 'maniac' in the house. A netizen wrote, "Aishwarya pagal ho gayi hai." Another netizen wrote, "Bhai woh pagal hai hi." One of the netizens wrote, "She's fighting to be known as the most hated contestant ever. Ghatiya, badtameez, baddeemag aurat. Hope Salman gives her an earful. Fir dekhte hain iska useless hubby jacket utar kar clown ke jaise harkatein karta hai ya nahee." 

About the fourth week's BB eviction 

As per the nominations task, 9 contestants including Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma from Dil room, Anurag Dobhal, Sunny Arya, Samarth Jurel, and Arun Mahshetty from Dum room and Mannara Chopra and Navid Sole from Dimaag room are nominated for the eviction this week. These 9 contestants will be fighting for their survival in the house this week and it will be interesting to see who will have to leave the Bigg Boss 17 house

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Arvind Kejriwal to run Delhi from Tihar if arrested? CM won’t resign, will seek court permission for…

Delhi court grants divorce to Honey Singh, ex-wife Shalini Thakur withdraws domestic abuse allegations after settlement

Explained: What is deepfake technology? AI miracle in spotlight over fake Rashmika Mandanna video

MP Assembly Elections: Don’t get carried away by Congress’ caste census demand, Mayawati tells voters

Parakkat Jewels: Redefining elegance with exquisite gold layered handcrafted jewellery

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE