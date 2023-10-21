Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's attempts at being the next Sidharth Shukla expose his weak survival strategy | Opinion

It's okay to have references to popular contestants of previous seasons. But Abhishek was trying to copy late Sidharth Shukla, and Asim Riaz, and this worked against him.

In the first five days of Bigg Boss 17, we witnessed six ugly arguments inside the house. In the first week itself, a few contestants tried to cross the line of decency to become the centre of attraction. However, one housemate entered the house with a plan, and his not-so-good strategy worked against him.

Abhishek Kumar, the actor known for his stint in shows such as College Romance, The Sarkari Karyalay, and Sarkari Berojgar, made an impressive entry in Bigg Boss 17. On the first day, I thought he would play the game on the lines of Asim Riaz. He has an impressive physique, but I thought he would put his brains before muscle. I was wrong. Soon, he made me realise that he entered the game with a blueprint in his mind.

When Abhishek had his first fight with Isha Malviya, I thought it was inevitable as they were a couple and there was bad blood between them. The next day, he embarrassed Arun Srikant Mahashetty publically by discussing about his farts. Then, he had a verbal spat with Sunny and Arun. His aggressive mannerisms and jarring loud voice made me realize that he wanted to become the next Sidharth Shukla. In the following days, I found Abhishek, part Shukla and part Asim. These contestants from Bigg Boss 13 were the strongest players, physically and mentally.

Every contestant inside the house has their reference or inspiration from previous seasons. But, Abhishek was trying to be the next Shukla and Riaz. This scheme failed miserably, and the taskmaster gave him the reality check of being a copycat.

After Abhishek aggressively charged Arun and pushed him by his chest, his game plan was exposed before everyone. Bigg Boss himself told Abhishek to play the game with his true personality and stop being copycats of previous seasons' contestants. Bigg Boss gave him the final warning to control his actions and keep a check on his aggressive behaviour.

Today, Abhishek Kumar is looking dumb, and somewhere around, he learned that his preparation for Bigg Boss went for a toss. It is not wrong to have a reference, idol, or inspiration in a reality show like Bigg Boss. But Sidharth, Asim, Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehnaaz Gill, and Shiv Thakare became popular because they played the game with their real personality. They did not replicate someone else's journey, and that's why we still remember them.