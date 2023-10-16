Headlines

Television

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar loses cool, gets into ugly fight with ex Isha Malviya, Sunny Arya, Arun Mashettey, watch

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar gets into gets into a physical fight with Sunny Arya and Arun Mashettey, and verbal spat with ex Malviya.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Bigg Boss 17 contestants have already started making headlines as they got into an ugly fight with each other on the first day inside Salman Khan's house. In the promo video, Abhishek Kumar can be seen having an ugly spat with his ex Malviya.

Later, he gets into a physical fight with Sunny Arya and Arun Mashettey, the video is doing rounds on social media. It seem Abhishek lost his cool when Makviya made some serious allegations on stage. The fight between the two led to a huge drama inside the house

Watch:

Social media users recated to their fight, one of them wrote, "on the first day, they are trying to become Asim and Sid." The second one said, "Isha started so early and now I know that they are not able to make others are also doing so early for footage." The third person commented, "Ye big boss kuch alag hi hone vala hai jab pahle hi day se yesha hai baad me kaya hoga bhagvan hi jane." 

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya are the most controversial duo of this season. Their relationship began on the sets of Udaariyaan and endured for a while before they separated. On the premiere night, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya had their first public altercation, with Isha accusing Abhishek of 'physically assaulting' her. Salman Khan had to step in to mediate, while Abhishek refuted her allegations.

In addition to  Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, the show also features Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rinku Dhawan, Navid Sole, Arun Mahashetty, Khanzadi, Snehal, Sunny Arya, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma. This season, the Bigg Boss house has introduced two innovative concepts - granting access to phones and the inclusion of a therapy room.

 

