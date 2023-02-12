Bigg Boss 16 winner: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary ahead in the race, say netizens

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss fans can't keep calm as the makers of the show will announce the winner of season 16. Bigg Boss 16 will be airing its final episode on Sunday with a star-studded grand finale. Contestant Priyanka Choudhary is making waves on Twitter with fans talking about her win.

The hashtag "Jeet Ke Aana Priyanka" is currently trending on Twitter in her favour. Currently, the Top 5 competing for the winner`s trophy include Shiv, Priyanka, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot.

Change is the only constant<3#PriyankaZaroorJeetegi

CHAK DE FATTE PRIYANKA

JEET KE AANA PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/imRDnq6B5r || Priyanka FTW (@Noor_XD_) February 12, 2023

It will be Priyanka Vs All even in finale voting. So #PriyankaPaltan !! Get ready with your full power for LIVE Voting. We have to do this for our girl. Only she deserves to win the trophy #PriyankaChaharChoudhary



JEET KE AANA PRIYANKA

CHAK DE FATTE PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/1wSvqjQ2aV — (@heyYou1__) February 12, 2023

Yaar literally koi itna kaise jealous ho sakta hai itni kaise negativity ki dukaan ho sakta hai @NimritAhluwalia and @ShivThakare9 have done PhD in the negativity and jealousy

JEET KE AANA PRIYANKA

CHAK DE FATTE PRIYANKA#PriyankaZaroorJeetegi — TIRTH THAKKAR (@16Tirth) February 12, 2023

Nimmo whatever u said under your breath have the guts to say it in front foot NOW ATLEAST :*



JEET KE AANA PRIYANKA



JAB PRIYANKIT MET#priyankit #PriyankaChaharChoudhary — Kiara (@Kiarakhanna11) February 12, 2023

The finale will be held on Saturday and will be hosted by Salman Khan. However, before the winner is announced in the show, a dance-off between rivals Priyanka and Shiv Thakare will be seen. Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur, Gautam Vig, Soundarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta, Manya Singh can be seen interacting with the top 5 finalists inside the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, in November, Sumbul's father Touqeer Hasan Khan said that he was in a critical condition and hence, was allowed to talk to his daughter over a phone call in the confession room. Over the phone, he said, "Maloom hai log kitni gaaliyan de rahe hain mujhe ki apni beti ka tamasha bana dia (Do you know how people are calling me names, telling me that I have made a spectacle of my daughter)". He even called Tina and Shalin 'kamine log' and asked her daughter to show them their 'aukaat' on national television. Later, that clip was shown to the rest of the contestants leading to huge fights inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Now, in a recent interview, the Imlie actress has finally broken the silence on this stating that whatever her father said was 'in the heat of the moment'. Talking to News18, Sumbul said, "Sometimes when we are angry, we end up saying wrong things which otherwise we don’t mean at all. This can happen to anyone. I think it is quite understandable that a parent who is not able to do anything since he is not in the show, said certain things in heat of the moment. For me, it is completely understandable. I told Tina about the same. I told her that if her mom would have said something similar to me, it would not be wrong, too."

