Bigg Boss 16: When Shiv Thakare bit contestant Aroh Welankar during Bigg Boss Marathi 2

Shiv Thakare/Instagram

Winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2 Shiv Thakare has taken part in Bigg Boss 16, which is hosted by Salman Khan. Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam recently got into a heated argument during which Archana held Shiv by his neck. Shiv is receiving praise from the outsiders in addition to the housemates for his patience during the argument. However, it appears that not everyone is cheering Shiv on and remembering what happened during his earlier days.

Actor Aroh Welankar, a competitor on Bigg Boss Marathi 2, remembered his encounters with Shiv in the house of BB Marathi, where the latter allegedly bit Aroh.

In a social media post, Aroh criticized Shiv Thakare and claimed that, in retrospect, he now feels guilty for having pardoned the man after being bitten by him.

Aroh wrote, "Loooking back...After Shiv Thakare bit me in the house, I expected that Bigg Boss would throw him out but that did not happen. I should not have forgiven him. It was my mistake that I forgiven him. Should have been Ruthless #BiggBoss16"

For the unversed, after Archana’s elimination, several videos came out from the live feed of Bigg Boss 16 house that Shiv had planned to instigate Archana and provoke her by taking names of her party and a certain 'didi' in front of her. Archana is a member of the Indian National Congress and netizens soon found out that the 'didi' word that Shiv used to provoke her referred to Priyanka Gandhi.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: #ShivThakare trends on Twitter after Archana Gautam returns to Salman Khan's show

Now, in the Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, the host Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Shiv for instigating Archana, as seen in the latest promo shared by Colors TV on their social media handles. In the promo, the Sultan star can be heard saying, "Archana ne jo kiya, woh galat tha but Shiv kya sahi tha? Shiv ko samajh aa gaya ki Archana ka trigger yahi hai (Whatever Archana did was wrong, but was Shiv right? Shiv understood that this is the trigger for Archana)."