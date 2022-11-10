Bigg Boss 16: Vishal Singh talks aboutt Tina Datta’s game, says 'can see her in top three'

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 has been trending on social media ever since it premiered on national television. Each and every contestant of BB 16 has been making headlines ever since they entered the controversial house.

One contestant in the house who has been calm despite the chaos in the house is Tina Datta. The actress has proven to be among the most resilient competitors by enduring nominations, betrayals, and heated exchanges. She has a great rapport with all the contestants of the season and has won the hearts of viewers with her wit and presence of mind. While it will be interesting to watch her journey on India’s favourite reality show, her friend and popular television actor Vishal Singh shared his thoughts on her game in it.

Vishal Singh says, "This season, I haven't watched a lot of Bigg Boss, but from what I have seen, Tina is playing very well, and I believe she is one of the strongest contestants. She's playing her game well and she’s standing her ground at the same time. I like how Tina even when she fights which she does rarely, has a respectful way to do so and never forgets herself. She has good equation with most of the housemates. Without a doubt, Tina belongs in the top three.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakre got into an ugly spat which later turned into a physical fight. The fight took place during the captaincy task where housemates have to work towards either keeping Abdu Rozik as captain or choosing a new one.

A source close to the show revealed that during a heated conversation between Shiv Thakre and Archana Gautam, Shiv made personal remarks against Archana, and the fight further escalated when Archana retaliated. The fight takes an ugly turn and Archana gets into a physical altercation with Shiv in the Colors show.

Archana turned violent and forced Bigg Boss to evict her from the show. After learning about this update, netizens have been expressing their different opinions regarding the same. Archana has been in the limelight ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss 16.

Archana's fans expressed disappointment after her eviction. They took to Twitter and started expressing their views. One of them wrote, "Shiv ko sabke upar personal Remarks dene ki aadat h If this is the story behind elimination then i think it's was needed. Itni biasness h ki self respect ki to baat ki hi ni jayegi "Show se upar apne aap ko rakhna chahiye " #ArchanaGautamm All the best #PriyAnkit."

The second one said, "Guys I think #ArchanaGautamm will be back just like kushal, priyank and others. #BiggBoss #BB16 #BiggBoss16 what u guys think?"

The third one said, "No no please Bring her back We want Archana back #BringArchanaback Apko bigg boss tab toh nhi dikhta jab Shiv or abdu Milke #ArchanaGautamm ko poke karte hai. Biased show."

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Singh call Abdu Rozik 'biased captain,' Archana lashes out on singer