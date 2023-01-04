Vikkas Manaktala’s wife trolled for deleting tweet accusing Shiv of theft on Bigg Boss 16: 'Ek sorry tak nahi bola jata'

Vikkas Manaktala's wife had accused Shiv Thakare of theft

Controversy erupted around Bigg Boss 16 this past week after recently-evicted contestant Vikkas Manaktala’s wife Guunjan accused Shiv Thakare of stealing his clothes. Eventually, after Shiv’s team threatened legal action, Guunjan backtracked and deleted the tweet. But her explanation has not satisfied the fans, who are criticizing for not apologizing properly.

Guunjan had earlier accused Shiv of stealing Vikkas’ clothes, particularly a blue printed suit the former wore on the show. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Guunjan shared a picture of the suit and wrote, “Hi, for those who said this suit is not Vikkas’s ,I have just received it back from the team. I had been tracing this along with the other stuff which was in the same parcel since week 1. We were not able to trace it, till I saw some other contestant wearing it. It did irk me. As soon as the team traced it, he was asked immediately to send it back, &you can see for yourself in the episode that he changed the outfit immediately. Whether it’s a mistake or mischief I don’t know . But as someone who was tracing it for long, it did get me upset & I reacted.”

In a long Twitter thread, Guunjan said she was deleting the original tweet where she accused Shiv of theft. “However I don’t think that the tweet holds any relevance till there’s further clarity on the same.I never meant to belittle anyone .I understand that it has hurt many people and hence I am taking the tweet down ,” she wrote.

Hi,for those who said this suit is not vikkas’s ,I have just received it back from the team. I had been tracing this along with the other stuff which was in the same parcel since week 1. We were not able to trace it, till I saw some other contestant wearing it. It did irk me pic.twitter.com/K0bBiwD1rI January 2, 2023

However, many clled it a non-apology as Guunjan neither named Shiv, nor said sorry. “Well she didn't really apologize because Shiv is mentioned nowhere in this 'apology' whereas her tweet was all about Shiv,” wrote one. Another tweeted, “Ek sorry bhi nahi bola jaata (Can’t even say one sorry).”

Many criticized Guunjan for jumping the gun and accusing Shiv of theft while in reality, the fault probably lay with the Bigg Boss team. “Very immature if her to make a Derogatory accusation just on the basis of a small suspicion which she was unsure about. Seems desperate to attack Shiv,” read one comment.

On Tuesday, Shiv’s team had threatened legal action against Vikkas and Guunjan over the allegations. Vikkas was recently evicted from the show this weekend.