Bigg Boss 16: Vikkas Manaktala enters as second wildcard contestant, says Shalin Bhanot is Tina Datta's 'gulam'

Bigg Boss 16/Twitter

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 is garnering great TRPs and reportedly, the Salman Khan-hosted show has been extended for a month with its Grand Finale now being scheduled in February. In its eleventh week, the makers have introduced two wildcards to spice things up in the house.

The first wildcard entry is Sreejita De, who was the first contestant to get evicted in the second week. The second wildcard contest is the famous actor Vikkas Manaktala, who entered the television industry in 2006 when he played Cadet Amar Huda in the SAB TV show Left Right Left.

Salman Khan will introduce Vikkas in the Friday episode on December 9. As no wildcard has ever won Bigg Boss in its past fifteen seasons, the Sultan actor asked Vikkas' take on the same, to which the latter promptly replied, Never say never. As he entered the house, the housemates had mixed reactions to seeing him.

Salman, then, asked Vikkas to label the Bigg Boss 16 housemates into different categories namely Fake, Dhokhebaaz, Darpok, Gulam, and Boring. The newest entrant in the house gave a reality check to all the contestants. Firstly, he called Tina Datta and Sajid Khan fake.

"Shalin Tina Ji Ka Gulam Raha Hai (Shalin has been Tina's slave)", he further continued as Shalin and Tina looked shocked upon hearing him. He further labelled Archana Gautam as Dhokhebaaz and justified that she can backstab other people at any moment, without considering the relationship between them.

The host also made housemates play a game of Angaar or Bhangaar with Sreejita and Vikass as he asked the housemates to categorise Sreejita and Vikas as either Angaar or Bhangaar, based on their first impression. It will be interesting to see how the entry of the two wildcards changes the dynamics inside the house.



READ | Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De enters as wild card contestant, exposes Tina Datta's 'fake love' for Shalin Bhanot